Virginia Tech expert: Stewart endorsement more important than Trump for Gillespie
As Virginia’s race for governor enters the final weeks, a Virginia Tech political expert points out the risk facing Republican Ed Gillespie – should President Donald Trump decide to join him on the campaign trail.
“Gillespie has a real balancing act, if Trump comes,” according to Professor Bob Denton, the founding director of the Rice Center for Leader Development and department head of the Virginia Tech Department of Communication. “Trump may pull more Democrats to come out to vote, so it’s a risky decision.”
Gillespie trails Democrat Ralph Northam in most polls, but the deficit is well within the margin of error, and neither candidate polls at more than 50 percent. Denton predicts the race will continue to tighten as we get closer to election day, November 7.
“An endorsement from former Republican rival Corey Stewart may be more important for Gillespie, all things considered,” said Denton. “A genuine and sincere endorsement from Stewart can certainly help energize the Republican base, especially in Southside and Southwest Virginia.”
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
Attacks on the increase
Denton predicts the tone of the campaign will be much more negative in the final weeks.
“Third party money will likely mean more attack ads. At this point, the candidates have to get people to vote against the other person. So we are likely to see increases in negative attacks, not just in advertising, but also by the candidates themselves. It’s going to become more intense.”
Denton downplays the national relevance of the Virginia race, both as a referendum on Trump and an indicator for mid-term elections in 2018.
“In terms of national attention, yes it will get it. At this point, will it reveal a whole lot? That’s uncertain.”
Discussion