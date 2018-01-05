Virginia Tech earns Best College Value ranking from Kiplinger
Based on quality and affordability, Kiplinger’s Best College Value report analyzed nearly 1,200 colleges and universities across the country to determine the top 300 best values. Specifically, they looked at such factors as competitiveness, graduation rates, academic support, cost of financial aid, and student indebtedness.
“Value is about exceeding our students’ expectations,” said Luisa Havens Gerardo, vice provost for enrollment management. “Virginia Tech has built a strong reputation for providing outstanding academic opportunities and value for our students while being sensitive to the financial considerations of their families.
“This recognition from Kiplinger compels us to continue striving to combine educational excellence with thoughtful strategies for access and affordability.”
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia.
The full Kiplinger Best College Values rankings are available online and will appear in print in the February 2018 issue of Kiplinger’s Personal Finance.
“Our rankings, which weigh affordability alongside academic quality, are a great resource for students and their parents when sorting through college choices,” said Mark Solheim, editor of Kiplinger’s Personal Finance magazine.
For more on Virginia Tech undergraduate admissions or to request information, please visit vt.edu/admissions/
Discussion