 jump to example.com

Virginia House GOP blocks Medicaid expansion – again

Published Wednesday, Apr. 5, 2017, 7:35 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

healthcareVirginia House Republicans today unanimously voted to block Medicaid expansion – effectively denying health care to 400,000 Virginians.

The final vote was 66-34. The tally was not a surprise. Virginia Republicans have been blocking efforts advanced by Gov. Terry McAuliffe to expand Medicaid coverage for more than three years.

“Year after year, Governor McAuliffe and House Democrats have fought doggedly to expand Medicaid for hundreds of thousands of Virginians,” said House Democratic Leader David J. Toscano. “This is money that Virginia taxpayers have already paid into the federal system. We have left more than $10 billion on the table since the Affordable Care Act became law, and we are bleeding another $6.6 million every day. Expanding Medicaid would create 30,000 jobs, save our state budget $73 million per year, and enable Virginians to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in improving our behavioral health system and combating the opioid epidemic. House Republicans are failing the people they were elected to serve.”

“Virginia House Republicans again chose politics over human lives,” said Caucus Chair Charniele Herring. “The Washington Post has even declared their obstinance ‘indefensible,’ and yet they still refuse to be moved. We are saddened and speechless and have one clear message: health care is a basic human right.”

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, a candidate for the Democratic Party gubernatorial nomination, said in a statement that he is “disappointed that House Republicans ignored calls from business leaders, medical providers, community leaders and hardworking Virginians by voting again today to reject Medicaid expansion in the Commonwealth.”

“The Affordable Care Act is here to stay, and it is unacceptable that we continue to leave 400,000 Virginians with no good option for health insurance. Additionally, by rejecting Medicaid expansion we will keep handing Virginia tax dollars over to neighboring states – already more than $10.4 billion,” Northam said. “I will continue to fight for access to quality and affordable healthcare for all Virginians along with the Governor and our administration.”

Tom Perriello, also in the running for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, also offered a critical statement on the final vote.

“Today, with a single vote, Republican legislators could have delivered health care coverage to 400,000 more Virginians through the Medicaid expansion that Governor McAuliffe had put back on the table,” Perriello said. “It was that simple. One vote, countless lives and communities changed for the better. For those hundreds of thousands of Virginians, this expansion would have given the basic health care services, as well as substance abuse and mental health coverage, that are so desperately needed in our communities. But this wasn’t just the right thing to do morally; this was a chance for the millions of us who are privately insured to see lower premiums, the state to see more revenues, our communities to see thousands of new jobs.

“Yet Republicans said no. They put blind partisan politics ahead of what is clearly best for Virginia’s families, workers and economy,” Perriello said. “As governor, I will immediately reintroduce Medicaid expansion. I will campaign on it this year in every corner of our state, campaign for delegate candidates who support it (and against Republican delegates who oppose it), and we will show once-and-for-all in November that expanding Medicaid is what Virginians want their leaders in Richmond to do. We will make this a voting issue, and we won’t back down from this fight.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Warner, Kaine seek reform of black lung benefits program
Waynesboro man charged in theft spree
Women’s lacrosse: No. 15 UVA falls 16-11 to No. 1 Maryland
VMI outslugs ODU, 17-14, in marathon game
Tickets to AWE Night of the Superstars going fast
EMU rallies, tops Bridgewater, 10-5
#18 UVA blasts George Washington, 11-1
VMI football ready for spring practice schedule
UVA Shootout for Cancer set for Saturday at Klöckner
Four actionable tips for entrepreneurs looking to raise their bottom line
How to maximize your digital advertising budget in 2017
Critics: Federal review of Atlantic Coast Pipeline fails people, environment
McAuliffe announces feature film Juanita to film in Virginia
UVA alum Malcolm Brogdon ROY push gets boost from sidelines?
A World of Beetles: Science Talks lecture at the Wayne Theatre
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention launches education program for college students
EMU gives up late lead in 10-8 loss to Ferrum
Radford edges Liberty, 5-4 in 11 innings
Marathon Man: Waynesboro YMCA member loses 100 pounds, takes up distance running
Speaker-Designee Kirk Cox announces staff plans
State veterinarian: It makes sense to vaccinate most horses now
St. Laurent’s walk-off hit lifts VMI over Longwood, 4-3
No. 18 UVA blasts ODU, 18-5
Men’s lacrosse: No. 14 UVA cruises to win
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 