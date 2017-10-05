 jump to example.com
 

Virginia farmers storing more wheat, barley, oats than last year

Published Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, 12:06 am

The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service September Grain Stocks report shows more Virginia wheat, barley and oat stocks have been stored in off-farm facilities than last September.

usdaAccording to NASS, as of Sept. 1, Virginia wheat stocks stored off the farm totaled 7.82 million bushels compared to 7.37 million bushels stored off the farm a year earlier.

Off-farm stocks for barley totaled 264,000 bushels, up from 210,000 bushels stored last September.

Oat stocks stored off the farm totaled 17,000 bushels and are up 3,000 bushels from last September.

Virginia corn stocks stored in off-farm facilities totaled 2.11 million bushels, compared to 2.18 million bushels stored off-farm during the same time last year.

 

Storing grain stocks maintains grain integrity and creates a more stable food supply.

 
