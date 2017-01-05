Virginia Democrats promise to fight GOP line in the sand on abortion

Gov. Terry McAuliffe reiterated his vow to remain a “brick wall” against attacks on women’s health care when he promised to veto Virginia Republicans’ proposed 20-week abortion ban.

McAuliffe said Tuesday that the extreme measure “would be damaging toward business, and to our image around the country and the globe.”

Democrats are highlighting apparent Republican disinterest to the economic consequences of the legislation, pointing to a push from two conservative blogs, Bearing Drift and The Bull Elephant, who agreed on the “moral duty” of Republicans to support the proposed bill, Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act (HB 1473).

The blogs went even further and called on activists to primary Senate and House leadership if the bill doesn’t make it to the floor.

The Bull Elephant titled its post, “If You Want to Get Elected in 2017, You’ll Support This Legislation.” The Virginia Family Foundation and the Virginia Freedom Caucus are closely monitoring support for the bill as well.

Republican gubernatorial candidates Ed Gillespie, Frank Wagner, Corey Stewart have yet to weigh in on the proposals.

“Would Republican gubernatorial candidates put Virginia’s economy first, or would they continue to put divisive social issues ahead of Virginians’ well being,” said Emily Bolton, Communications Director of the Democratic Party of Virginia.“So far, only Corey Stewart has said he would sign a 20-week abortion ban into law. Ed Gillespie and Frank Wagner continue to remain silent. With session about to begin, it is time all the GOP candidates make their position clear. If this is more important than economic development and funding education, Virginians ought to know their priorities.”