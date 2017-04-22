Veterinary students to offer Community Dog Wash on April 23
Students at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech will hold their biannual Community Dog Wash on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg.
The dog wash will be held at the rear of the veterinary college complex on 245 Duck Pond Drive, on the side closest to Southgate Drive. Signs on Southgate Drive and Duck Pond Drive will guide participants to the event, and ample parking will be provided behind the building.
Presented by Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) students enrolled in the college, the dog wash is always a popular community event. The cost of the dog wash is $10, and for an additional $5, customers can have their dogs’ nails trimmed and ears cleaned.
Animals will be washed on a first-come, first-served basis, and no appointments are necessary. Dogs will be washed while owners wait.
Dogs must be on a leash and be at least 5 months old with current vaccinations. Please provide proof of rabies vaccination upon arrival at the dog wash.
Proceeds from the event will go to its sponsors: the college’s chapter of the Student American Veterinary Medical Association (SAVMA), a professional organization for DVM students, and the DVM Class of 2020.
