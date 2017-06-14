VDOT schedules Route 250 bridge public hearing in Augusta County

VDOT will hold a public hearing concerning improvements to Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) in Augusta County. The meeting takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Churchville Elementary School, 3710 Churchville Ave., Churchville.

Citizens can come in during the meeting hours and discuss the project on a one-on-one basis with VDOT officials and designers. Written comments can be submitted at the meeting or within 10 days after the meeting date to Mr. Amedebrhan Asfaw, Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401-9029. Oral comments can be recorded at the meeting with the assistance of a court reporter.

The purpose of this project is to replace the two-lane bridge on Route 250 over Bell Creek in Augusta County, which was built in 1938 and has reached the end of its service life. The existing structure is 75 feet long and 28 feet wide. The new bridge, to be constructed in the same location, will be 76 feet long and 48 feet wide. It will enhance safety by offering two 12-foot travel lanes and 10-foot shoulders.

The proposed project is 0.29-mile long, from 0.32-mile west of Route 840 (Old Churchville Road) to 0.03-mile west of Route 840. The project is approximately three miles southeast of the community of Churchville.

Design plan approval is anticipated in fall 2017. Right of way activities will begin in early 2018, with construction advertisement scheduled for late 2020.

Route 250 has an average traffic count of 6,800 vehicles a day. The projected traffic volume in the year 2042 is 7,765 vehicles a day. Augusta County’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Accommodation plan identifies a need for wide shoulders on this section of Route 250.

The total estimated cost for the project is $4,117,392, which includes $611,334 for preliminary engineering, $314,482 for right of way and $3,191,576 for construction.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.