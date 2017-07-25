VBL: Top teams in South Division face off tonight

The Harrisonburg Turks (20-19) host the first place Charlottesville TomSox (29-10) tonight. With the best record in the Valley League, Charlottesville has clinched a playoff berth and the Turks will be looking to do the same with a win tonight, as this will be their second to last home game of the season. First pitch is scheduled to for 7:30pm at Veterans Memorial Park.

Probable starters for tonight are Rhett Willis (1-2) for the Turks and Jeb Bemiss (0-0), who is still looking for his first decision, for the TomSox. Neither pitcher has faced off against one another on the season, so it should be a good matchup.

Tonight is Turkey Tuesday Night! The first 50 fans receive a dancing solar turkey. Come dressed as a turkey and fans earn free admission into the ballpark.

Last night the Turks got dominated by Strasburg (19-19) 12-3. Johnny Juarez IV had his first good game for the Turks in his third appearance. He went 2-for-3 as did Joe Lytle. Lytle added on two runs, two RBI, and one of the two hits was a homer in the first inning. Ty Andrus also had another good game, going 2-for-5 and scoring a run. The Express had 13 hits, as the home run derby winner Brandon Quarranta leads them at the plate with a 2-for-4 performance. He also added on two RBI. Jeffrey Butler had a good game as well, going 2-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored.

John Gregory (1-1) took the loss for the Turks, which was his first on the season. He worked one inning and allowed two earned on one hit, but the Turks two errors cost them a total of seven runs in the first inning. Benjamin Dum (5-2) earned the decision for the TomSox. He worked 6.0 innings and allowed two earned on seven hits and now has an ERA of 2.77 for the season.

The Turks in action tomorrow night, as they are on the road for the last time in the regular season to play the Staunton Braves (18-21). First pitch is scheduled for 7:30pm.

Other games tonight: