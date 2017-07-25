 jump to example.com

VBL: Top teams in South Division face off tonight

Published Tuesday, Jul. 25, 2017, 9:32 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Harrisonburg Turks (20-19) host the first place Charlottesville TomSox (29-10) tonight. With the best record in the Valley League, Charlottesville has clinched a playoff berth and the Turks will be looking to do the same with a win tonight, as this will be their second to last home game of the season. First pitch is scheduled to for 7:30pm at Veterans Memorial Park.

valley leagueProbable starters for tonight are Rhett Willis (1-2) for the Turks and Jeb Bemiss (0-0), who is still looking for his first decision, for the TomSox. Neither pitcher has faced off against one another on the season, so it should be a good matchup.

Tonight is Turkey Tuesday Night! The first 50 fans receive a dancing solar turkey. Come dressed as a turkey and fans earn free admission into the ballpark.

Last night the Turks got dominated by Strasburg (19-19) 12-3. Johnny Juarez IV had his first good game for the Turks in his third appearance. He went 2-for-3 as did Joe Lytle. Lytle added on two runs, two RBI, and one of the two hits was a homer in the first inning. Ty Andrus also had another good game, going 2-for-5 and scoring a run. The Express had 13 hits, as the home run derby winner Brandon Quarranta leads them at the plate with a 2-for-4 performance. He also added on two RBI. Jeffrey Butler had a good game as well, going 2-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored.

John Gregory (1-1) took the loss for the Turks, which was his first on the season. He worked one inning and allowed two earned on one hit, but the Turks two errors cost them a total of seven runs in the first inning. Benjamin Dum (5-2) earned the decision for the TomSox. He worked 6.0 innings and allowed two earned on seven hits and now has an ERA of 2.77 for the season.

The Turks in action tomorrow night, as they are on the road for the last time in the regular season to play the Staunton Braves (18-21). First pitch is scheduled for 7:30pm.

Other games tonight:

  • Purcellville @ Woodstock – 1pm
  • Front Royal @ Woodstock – 7pm
  • Covington @ Strasburg – 7pm
  • Waynesboro @ Staunton – 7:30pm
  • Winchester @ New Market – 7:30pm
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
William & Mary football’s Dedmon, Durant earn preseason All-CAA honors
P-Nats win wild one in extras
Cadence Inc. announces special dividend, second quarter results
Augusta Health holds info session on resources for deaf, hard of hearing community
Virginia Tech grad student receives NIH fellowship to study risky behavior in teens
Tom, DeMasi headline 6-4 Hillcats victory
Hall closes door in ninth: Squirrels take opener
Third UVA golfer qualifies for U.S. Amateur
Five tips for content marketing like a pro
Coming to Altria Theater: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Rio Road/Greenbrier Drive signal in flash mode
Vehicle, dog stolen from parking lot in Staunton
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to make last Bristol Motor Speedway appearance
Dominion Energy seeks Request for Information on renewable energy generation
McAuliffe announces partnership to promote Virginia farmer veterans
Trustify to invest $1.04 million to expand IT agency in Arlington County
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 