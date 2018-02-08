UVA announces spring sports broadcast schedule

The UVA athletics department announced today its spring season live broadcasting and streaming schedules for home events that will appear on ESPN affiliated networks. A total of 63 Cavalier events will be carried on either ESPNU or ACC Network Extra.

ACC Network Extra is a dedicated digital channel for ACC sports which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app at no additional charge.

The broadcast schedule includes 31 home baseball games, nine home men’s lacrosse and nine home women’s lacrosse matches, a total of 11 home softball games, both days of the track and field team’s Virginia Challenge and the UVA football team’s April 28 Spring Game.

In addition, all men’s and women’s home tennis matches from the Boar’s Head Sports Club and Snyder Tennis Courts are streamed live on VirginiaSports.com. Video coverage includes all three courts during doubles competition and all six courts during singles competition. Fans have the ability to choose which court to watch at any time. Live stats are part of the streaming home page so fans know the score of the match they are watching at any time. The webcasts of the men’s and women’s tennis matches are free.

The ACC will again provide extensive broadcasts for its post-season spring sports championships. Information on each of those broadcasts will be available within the event preview releases on VirginiaSports.com or the Championship Central web page at TheACC.org.

A total of 33 UVA baseball games will be broadcast live on the local radio flagship station of the Virginia Sports Network, WINA (1070 AM/98.9 FM) and WINA.com. The audio-only broadcast of eight other games will be part of the free Cavaliers Live package on VirginiaSports.com. In addition, all of Virginia’s potential ACC and NCAA tournament games are scheduled to be carried by WINA and streamed online at VirginiaSports.com.

A total of seven Virginia men’s lacrosse games will be broadcast on WINA (1070 AM/98.9 FM) and WINA.com in addition to potential postseason NCAA action.

Baseball

Feb. 20 VMI ACCNE

Feb. 23 Eastern Kentucky ACCNE

Feb. 25 Eastern Kentucky ACCNE

Feb. 27 VMI ACCNE

Feb. 28 William & Mary ACCNE

March 2 Yale ACCNE

March 3 Yale ACCNE

March 6 Davidson ACCNE

March 14 James Madison ACCNE

March 16 Boston College ACCNE

March 17 Boston College ACCNE

March 18 Boston College ACCNE

March 21 Towson ACCNE

March 27 Longwood ACCNE

April 3 Old Dominion ACCNE

April 6 Virginia Tech ACCNE

April 7 Virginia Tech ACCNE

April 8 Virginia Tech ACCNE

April 11 Radford ACCNE

April 13 North Carolina ACCNE

April 14 North Carolina ACCNE

April 15 North Carolina ACCNE

April 17 George Washington ACCNE

April 18 Liberty ACCNE

April 27 Clemson ACCNE

April 28 Clemson ACCNE

April 29 Clemson ACCNE

May 11 Georgia Tech ACCNE

May 12 Georgia Tech ACCNE

May 14 Georgia Tech ESPNU

May 15 Richmond ACCNE

Football

April 28 Spring Game ACCNE

Men’s Lacrosse

Feb. 10 Loyola ACCNE

Feb. 24 Princeton ACCNE

March 4 Syracuse ACCNE

March 17 Notre Dame ESPNU

March 20 Dartmouth ACCNE

March 24 John Hopkins ESPNU

March 31 Richmond ACCNE

April 14 Duke ACCNE

May 1 VMI ACCNE

Women’s Lacrosse

Feb. 17 Elon ACCNE

Feb. 21 Richmond ACCNE

Feb. 28 William & Mary ACCNE

March 4 Syracuse ACCNE

March 10 North Carolina ACCNE

March 21 James Madison ACCNE

March 28 Canisius ACCNE

March 31 Boston College ACCNE

April 7 Penn State ACCNE

Softball

March 9 Georgia Tech ACCNE

March 10 Georgia Tech ACCNE

March 11 Georgia Tech ACCNE

March 14 Liberty ACCNE

March 16 Syracuse ACCNE

March 17 Syracuse ACCNE

March 18 Syracuse ACCNE

March 30 North Carolina ACCNE

March 31 North Carolina ACCNE

April 15 Virginia Tech ACCNE

April 25 James Madison ACCNE

Track & Field

April 20 Virginia Challenge ACCNE

April 21 Virginia Challenge ACCNE

