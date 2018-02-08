 jump to example.com
 

UVA announces spring sports broadcast schedule

Published Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 9:27 pm

virginia sports tvThe UVA athletics department announced today its spring season live broadcasting and streaming schedules for home events that will appear on ESPN affiliated networks. A total of 63 Cavalier events will be carried on either ESPNU or ACC Network Extra.

ACC Network Extra is a dedicated digital channel for ACC sports which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app at no additional charge.

The broadcast schedule includes 31 home baseball games, nine home men’s lacrosse and nine home women’s lacrosse matches, a total of 11 home softball games, both days of the track and field team’s Virginia Challenge and the UVA football team’s April 28 Spring Game.

In addition, all men’s and women’s home tennis matches from the Boar’s Head Sports Club and Snyder Tennis Courts are streamed live on VirginiaSports.com. Video coverage includes all three courts during doubles competition and all six courts during singles competition. Fans have the ability to choose which court to watch at any time. Live stats are part of the streaming home page so fans know the score of the match they are watching at any time. The webcasts of the men’s and women’s tennis matches are free.

A number of Virginia’s road contents are also streamed by other ACC institutions. Check VirginiaSports.com for links to those events on the team’s calendar page or event game notes.



The ACC will again provide extensive broadcasts for its post-season spring sports championships. Information on each of those broadcasts will be available within the event preview releases on VirginiaSports.com or the Championship Central web page at TheACC.org.

A total of 33 UVA baseball games will be broadcast live on the local radio flagship station of the Virginia Sports Network, WINA (1070 AM/98.9 FM) and WINA.com. The audio-only broadcast of eight other games will be part of the free Cavaliers Live package on VirginiaSports.com. In addition, all of Virginia’s potential ACC and NCAA tournament games are scheduled to be carried by WINA and streamed online at VirginiaSports.com.

A total of seven Virginia men’s lacrosse games will be broadcast on WINA (1070 AM/98.9 FM) and WINA.com in addition to potential postseason NCAA action.

Baseball

Feb. 20  VMI  ACCNE

Feb. 23  Eastern Kentucky  ACCNE

Feb. 25  Eastern Kentucky  ACCNE

Feb. 27  VMI   ACCNE

Feb. 28  William & Mary   ACCNE

March 2  Yale   ACCNE

March 3  Yale   ACCNE

March 6  Davidson   ACCNE

March 14  James Madison   ACCNE

March 16  Boston College   ACCNE

March 17  Boston College   ACCNE

March 18  Boston College   ACCNE

March 21  Towson   ACCNE

March 27  Longwood   ACCNE

April 3  Old Dominion   ACCNE

April 6  Virginia Tech   ACCNE

April 7  Virginia Tech   ACCNE

April 8  Virginia Tech   ACCNE

April 11  Radford   ACCNE

April 13  North Carolina   ACCNE

April 14  North Carolina   ACCNE

April 15  North Carolina   ACCNE

April 17  George Washington   ACCNE

April 18  Liberty   ACCNE

April 27  Clemson   ACCNE

April 28  Clemson   ACCNE

April 29  Clemson   ACCNE

May 11  Georgia Tech   ACCNE

May 12  Georgia Tech   ACCNE

May 14  Georgia Tech  ESPNU

May 15  Richmond  ACCNE

Football

April 28  Spring Game  ACCNE

Men’s Lacrosse

Feb. 10  Loyola  ACCNE

Feb. 24  Princeton   ACCNE

March 4  Syracuse   ACCNE

March 17  Notre Dame  ESPNU

March 20  Dartmouth   ACCNE

March 24  John Hopkins  ESPNU

March 31  Richmond   ACCNE

April 14  Duke   ACCNE

May 1  VMI   ACCNE

Women’s Lacrosse

Feb. 17  Elon   ACCNE

Feb. 21  Richmond   ACCNE

Feb. 28  William & Mary   ACCNE

March 4  Syracuse   ACCNE

March 10  North Carolina   ACCNE

March 21  James Madison   ACCNE

March 28  Canisius   ACCNE

March 31  Boston College   ACCNE

April 7  Penn State   ACCNE

Softball

March 9  Georgia Tech   ACCNE

March 10  Georgia Tech   ACCNE

March 11  Georgia Tech   ACCNE

March 14  Liberty   ACCNE

March 16  Syracuse   ACCNE

March 17  Syracuse   ACCNE

March 18  Syracuse   ACCNE

March 30  North Carolina   ACCNE

March 31  North Carolina   ACCNE

April 15  Virginia Tech   ACCNE

April 25  James Madison   ACCNE

Track & Field

April 20  Virginia Challenge   ACCNE

April 21  Virginia Challenge   ACCNE

