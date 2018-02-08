UVA announces spring sports broadcast schedule
The UVA athletics department announced today its spring season live broadcasting and streaming schedules for home events that will appear on ESPN affiliated networks. A total of 63 Cavalier events will be carried on either ESPNU or ACC Network Extra.
ACC Network Extra is a dedicated digital channel for ACC sports which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app at no additional charge.
The broadcast schedule includes 31 home baseball games, nine home men’s lacrosse and nine home women’s lacrosse matches, a total of 11 home softball games, both days of the track and field team’s Virginia Challenge and the UVA football team’s April 28 Spring Game.
In addition, all men’s and women’s home tennis matches from the Boar’s Head Sports Club and Snyder Tennis Courts are streamed live on VirginiaSports.com. Video coverage includes all three courts during doubles competition and all six courts during singles competition. Fans have the ability to choose which court to watch at any time. Live stats are part of the streaming home page so fans know the score of the match they are watching at any time. The webcasts of the men’s and women’s tennis matches are free.
A number of Virginia’s road contents are also streamed by other ACC institutions. Check VirginiaSports.com for links to those events on the team’s calendar page or event game notes.
The ACC will again provide extensive broadcasts for its post-season spring sports championships. Information on each of those broadcasts will be available within the event preview releases on VirginiaSports.com or the Championship Central web page at TheACC.org.
A total of 33 UVA baseball games will be broadcast live on the local radio flagship station of the Virginia Sports Network, WINA (1070 AM/98.9 FM) and WINA.com. The audio-only broadcast of eight other games will be part of the free Cavaliers Live package on VirginiaSports.com. In addition, all of Virginia’s potential ACC and NCAA tournament games are scheduled to be carried by WINA and streamed online at VirginiaSports.com.
A total of seven Virginia men’s lacrosse games will be broadcast on WINA (1070 AM/98.9 FM) and WINA.com in addition to potential postseason NCAA action.
Baseball
Feb. 20 VMI ACCNE
Feb. 23 Eastern Kentucky ACCNE
Feb. 25 Eastern Kentucky ACCNE
Feb. 27 VMI ACCNE
Feb. 28 William & Mary ACCNE
March 2 Yale ACCNE
March 3 Yale ACCNE
March 6 Davidson ACCNE
March 14 James Madison ACCNE
March 16 Boston College ACCNE
March 17 Boston College ACCNE
March 18 Boston College ACCNE
March 21 Towson ACCNE
March 27 Longwood ACCNE
April 3 Old Dominion ACCNE
April 6 Virginia Tech ACCNE
April 7 Virginia Tech ACCNE
April 8 Virginia Tech ACCNE
April 11 Radford ACCNE
April 13 North Carolina ACCNE
April 14 North Carolina ACCNE
April 15 North Carolina ACCNE
April 17 George Washington ACCNE
April 18 Liberty ACCNE
April 27 Clemson ACCNE
April 28 Clemson ACCNE
April 29 Clemson ACCNE
May 11 Georgia Tech ACCNE
May 12 Georgia Tech ACCNE
May 14 Georgia Tech ESPNU
May 15 Richmond ACCNE
Football
April 28 Spring Game ACCNE
Men’s Lacrosse
Feb. 10 Loyola ACCNE
Feb. 24 Princeton ACCNE
March 4 Syracuse ACCNE
March 17 Notre Dame ESPNU
March 20 Dartmouth ACCNE
March 24 John Hopkins ESPNU
March 31 Richmond ACCNE
April 14 Duke ACCNE
May 1 VMI ACCNE
Women’s Lacrosse
Feb. 17 Elon ACCNE
Feb. 21 Richmond ACCNE
Feb. 28 William & Mary ACCNE
March 4 Syracuse ACCNE
March 10 North Carolina ACCNE
March 21 James Madison ACCNE
March 28 Canisius ACCNE
March 31 Boston College ACCNE
April 7 Penn State ACCNE
Softball
March 9 Georgia Tech ACCNE
March 10 Georgia Tech ACCNE
March 11 Georgia Tech ACCNE
March 14 Liberty ACCNE
March 16 Syracuse ACCNE
March 17 Syracuse ACCNE
March 18 Syracuse ACCNE
March 30 North Carolina ACCNE
March 31 North Carolina ACCNE
April 15 Virginia Tech ACCNE
April 25 James Madison ACCNE
Track & Field
April 20 Virginia Challenge ACCNE
April 21 Virginia Challenge ACCNE
