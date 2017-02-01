UVA announces 2017 football signing class

The UVA football program signed 21 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent for the 2017-18 academic school year, head coach Bronco Mendenhall announced.

Four additional recruits enrolled at UVA in January and one FBS transfer signed grant-in-aid paperwork, topping the class off at 26. Highlighting the class are five signees from the Commonwealth of Virginia, while student-athletes from 11 states other states also signed with the Cavaliers. UVA’s recruits come from California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. UVA also signed one player from Germany and one from British Columbia.

The following is a list of individuals who have signed National Letters of Intent to attend the University of Virginia on football grant-in-aid. Also included are four early enrollees, and two FBS transfers that have signed football grant-in-aid and will join the team next fall.

2017 UVA Football Recruiting Class

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School

Mandy Alonso DL 6-2 290 Miami, Fla. Gulliver Prep

Lamont Atkins** RB 5-11 200 Burke, Va. Lake Braddock

Joey Blount DB 6-2 180 Fayetteville, Ga. Landmark Christian

Darrius Bratton DB 6-1 160 Roanoke, Va. Fleming/Fork Union Military

Elliott Brown LB 6-6 220 Odenton, Md. Flowers/Taft School

Isaac Buell DL 6-4 260 Knoxville, Tenn. Knoxville Central

Riah Burton** DB 6-1 180 New Castle, Del. William Penn

Tommy Christ DL 6-5 270 Sterling, Va. Dominion

Germane Crowell** DB 6-3 185 Winston-Salem, N.C. Carver

Brian Delaney K 5-11 200 Chantilly, Va. Westfield

Tyler Fannin OL 6-3 290 Hoschton, Ga. Mill Creek

Matt Gahm LB 6-3 225 Highland Park, Texas Highland Park

Chris Glaser OL 6-4 255 Solon, Ohio Solon

Terrell Jana WR/DB 6-1 190 Burnaby, BC Woodberry Forest (Va.)

PK Kier RB 5-11 200 Winchester, Va. Millbrook

John Kirven DL 6-5 260 Raleigh, N.C. Woodberry Forest (Va.)

Colin McGovern^^ OL 6-4 310 New Lenox, Ill. Lincoln-Way West/Notre Dame

Ryan Nelson OL 6-5 280 Buena Park, Calif. Buena Park

Jamari Peacock** RB 6-0 245 Yulee, Fla. Yulee

Darnell Pratt WR 6-3 170 Ellicott City, Md. Good Counsel

Shawn Smith WR 5-11 175 Brunswick, Ga. Brunswick

Charles Snowden LB 6-7 200 Silver Spring, Md. St. Alban’s School

Lindell Stone QB 6-2 205 Dallas, Texas Woodberry Forest (Va.)

Ryan Swoboda OL 6-10 270 Windermere, Fla. Windermere Prep

Gerrik Vollmer OL 6-5 280 Hamburg, Germany Taft School (Conn.)

Zane Zandier LB 6-3 205 Pittsburgh, Pa. Thomas Jefferson

** – currently enrolled at UVA and did not sign an NLI

^^ – FBS transfer that signed a football grant-in-aid