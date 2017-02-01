 jump to example.com

UVA announces 2017 football signing class

Published Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 4:27 pm

uva footballThe UVA football program signed 21 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent for the 2017-18 academic school year, head coach Bronco Mendenhall announced.

Four additional recruits enrolled at UVA in January and one FBS transfer signed grant-in-aid paperwork, topping the class off at 26. Highlighting the class are five signees from the Commonwealth of Virginia, while student-athletes from 11 states other states also signed with the Cavaliers. UVA’s recruits come from California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. UVA also signed one player from Germany and one from British Columbia.

The following is a list of individuals who have signed National Letters of Intent to attend the University of Virginia on football grant-in-aid. Also included are four early enrollees, and two FBS transfers that have signed football grant-in-aid and will join the team next fall.

 

 

2017 UVA Football Recruiting Class

Name                                     Pos.        Ht.          Wt.         Hometown                          High School

Mandy Alonso                      DL           6-2          290         Miami, Fla.                           Gulliver Prep

Lamont Atkins**                 RB           5-11        200         Burke, Va.                             Lake Braddock

Joey Blount                           DB          6-2          180         Fayetteville, Ga.                  Landmark Christian

Darrius Bratton                   DB          6-1          160         Roanoke, Va.                       Fleming/Fork Union Military

Elliott Brown                        LB           6-6          220         Odenton, Md.                      Flowers/Taft School

Isaac Buell                            DL           6-4          260         Knoxville, Tenn.                   Knoxville Central

Riah Burton**                     DB          6-1          180         New Castle, Del.                 William Penn

Tommy Christ                      DL           6-5          270         Sterling, Va.                         Dominion

Germane Crowell**           DB          6-3          185         Winston-Salem, N.C.          Carver

Brian Delaney                      K              5-11        200         Chantilly, Va.                        Westfield

Tyler Fannin                         OL           6-3          290         Hoschton, Ga.                      Mill Creek

Matt Gahm                          LB           6-3          225         Highland Park, Texas         Highland Park

Chris Glaser                          OL           6-4          255         Solon, Ohio                           Solon

Terrell Jana                          WR/DB  6-1          190         Burnaby, BC                         Woodberry Forest (Va.)

PK Kier                                   RB           5-11        200         Winchester, Va.                  Millbrook

John Kirven                           DL           6-5          260         Raleigh, N.C.                        Woodberry Forest (Va.)

Colin McGovern^^              OL           6-4          310         New Lenox, Ill.                     Lincoln-Way West/Notre Dame

Ryan Nelson                         OL           6-5          280         Buena Park, Calif.               Buena Park

Jamari Peacock**               RB           6-0          245         Yulee, Fla.                             Yulee

Darnell Pratt                        WR         6-3          170         Ellicott City, Md.                 Good Counsel

Shawn Smith                        WR         5-11        175         Brunswick, Ga.                    Brunswick

Charles Snowden                 LB           6-7          200         Silver Spring, Md.                St. Alban’s School

Lindell Stone                        QB          6-2          205         Dallas, Texas                        Woodberry Forest (Va.)

Ryan Swoboda                     OL           6-10        270         Windermere, Fla.                Windermere Prep

Gerrik Vollmer                     OL           6-5          280         Hamburg, Germany           Taft School (Conn.)

Zane Zandier                       LB           6-3          205         Pittsburgh, Pa.                     Thomas Jefferson

 

** – currently enrolled at UVA and did not sign an NLI

^^ – FBS transfer that signed a football grant-in-aid

