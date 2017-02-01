UVA announces 2017 football signing class
The UVA football program signed 21 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent for the 2017-18 academic school year, head coach Bronco Mendenhall announced.
Four additional recruits enrolled at UVA in January and one FBS transfer signed grant-in-aid paperwork, topping the class off at 26. Highlighting the class are five signees from the Commonwealth of Virginia, while student-athletes from 11 states other states also signed with the Cavaliers. UVA’s recruits come from California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. UVA also signed one player from Germany and one from British Columbia.
The following is a list of individuals who have signed National Letters of Intent to attend the University of Virginia on football grant-in-aid. Also included are four early enrollees, and two FBS transfers that have signed football grant-in-aid and will join the team next fall.
2017 UVA Football Recruiting Class
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School
Mandy Alonso DL 6-2 290 Miami, Fla. Gulliver Prep
Lamont Atkins** RB 5-11 200 Burke, Va. Lake Braddock
Joey Blount DB 6-2 180 Fayetteville, Ga. Landmark Christian
Darrius Bratton DB 6-1 160 Roanoke, Va. Fleming/Fork Union Military
Elliott Brown LB 6-6 220 Odenton, Md. Flowers/Taft School
Isaac Buell DL 6-4 260 Knoxville, Tenn. Knoxville Central
Riah Burton** DB 6-1 180 New Castle, Del. William Penn
Tommy Christ DL 6-5 270 Sterling, Va. Dominion
Germane Crowell** DB 6-3 185 Winston-Salem, N.C. Carver
Brian Delaney K 5-11 200 Chantilly, Va. Westfield
Tyler Fannin OL 6-3 290 Hoschton, Ga. Mill Creek
Matt Gahm LB 6-3 225 Highland Park, Texas Highland Park
Chris Glaser OL 6-4 255 Solon, Ohio Solon
Terrell Jana WR/DB 6-1 190 Burnaby, BC Woodberry Forest (Va.)
PK Kier RB 5-11 200 Winchester, Va. Millbrook
John Kirven DL 6-5 260 Raleigh, N.C. Woodberry Forest (Va.)
Colin McGovern^^ OL 6-4 310 New Lenox, Ill. Lincoln-Way West/Notre Dame
Ryan Nelson OL 6-5 280 Buena Park, Calif. Buena Park
Jamari Peacock** RB 6-0 245 Yulee, Fla. Yulee
Darnell Pratt WR 6-3 170 Ellicott City, Md. Good Counsel
Shawn Smith WR 5-11 175 Brunswick, Ga. Brunswick
Charles Snowden LB 6-7 200 Silver Spring, Md. St. Alban’s School
Lindell Stone QB 6-2 205 Dallas, Texas Woodberry Forest (Va.)
Ryan Swoboda OL 6-10 270 Windermere, Fla. Windermere Prep
Gerrik Vollmer OL 6-5 280 Hamburg, Germany Taft School (Conn.)
Zane Zandier LB 6-3 205 Pittsburgh, Pa. Thomas Jefferson
** – currently enrolled at UVA and did not sign an NLI
^^ – FBS transfer that signed a football grant-in-aid
