 jump to example.com

USDA grant aimed at improving summer food security

Published Tuesday, Jun. 6, 2017, 7:41 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

A $935,000 grant from the USDA Food Nutrition Service will provide approximately 9,000 students and their families in nine Richmond schools and eight Southwest Virginia school divisions with increased food security.

usdaThe award allows the Commonwealth to continue its Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) for the Children Demonstration Project for a second year. The project is administered by the Virginia Department of Education in partnership with the Virginia Department of Social Services.

“As we work together to build the new Virginia economy, we must ensure that we are providing all of our students with the resources they need to succeed — including access to nutritious meals,” said Governor McAuliffe. “This grant builds upon the First Lady’s tremendous work combating hunger in Virginia and will make it possible for even more students to become food secure.”

“Summer is a difficult time for food insecure families,” said First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe. “Household budgets are stretched to the max when kids lose access to school meals. The continuation of the Summer EBT pilot will provide families with much-needed relief and demonstrate that new, innovative programs can move us toward ending childhood hunger once and for all.”

The participating school divisions in Southwest Virginia are Bristol, Buchanan County, Galax, Grayson County, Lee County, Scott County, Smyth County and Tazewell County. Families of students eligible for free or reduced-price school meals in these divisions, and in the participating Richmond schools, will receive $30 a month in benefits during the summer to improve food security.

The participating Richmond schools are Albert Hill Middle, Bellevue Elementary, Blackwell Elementary, J.E.B. Stuart Elementary, Miles Jones Elementary, Oak Grove Elementary, Overby-Sheppard Elementary, Thomas H. Henderson Middle, and Westover Hills Elementary.

“Although participation in summer feeding programs is increasing in Virginia, it is often difficult for families to travel to feeding sites due to lack of transportation or distance in rural areas,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Steven R. Staples said. “EBT benefits provide an efficient means for eligible children and families to increase their food security during the summer months.”

“These benefits will help families offset the free breakfasts and lunches children receive during the school year,”said Margaret Ross Schultze, VDSS Commissioner. “Children are able to maintain nutritional consistency year-round, which helps to mitigate a loss of learning over the summer, and better prepare them for school in the fall.”

Last summer, the food security demonstration project provided $878,000 in benefits to students and families in Richmond and the eight southwestern school divisions.

The summer food benefits program is a component of the Virginia 365 Project, which is led by First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe. The VA 365 Project is the result of an $8.8 million grant received from USDA in 2015, which seeks to eliminate childhood hunger among school-aged children by ensuring that children have access to healthy meals daily, year-round. The Project does so by serving three meals a day to all children during the school year, providing food for weekends/school breaks through a backpack program and EBT cards during the summer months to eligible families.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Sen. Warner unveils new congressional website
Coming to Altria Theater: John Cleese on Nov. 10
One vs. two hearing aids
Coming to Dominion Arts Center: War on the Catwalk
Virginia joins alliance of states committed to upholding Paris Climate Agreement
Stable Craft Brewing honored at Virginia Craft Beer Cup Awards
Virginia rally falls short: Cavs season ends with 11-8 loss to Dallas Baptist
Letters from a Soviet Prison: Interview with Francis Gary Powers Jr.
Fairfax fundraising surpasses $1 million; Adams raises $180K in second quarter
Charlottesville joins Mayors National Climate Action Agenda in support of Paris Agreement
Dem LG candidate Susan Platt: Impeach Donald Trump
Money race: Northam, Perriello report fundraising, cash on hand
International roaming costs changed: What should Australians know?
Exhibit highlighting voting in Augusta County opens at Wayne on Thursday
New Virginia Tech study provides guidelines on how to prioritize vaccination during flu season
Albemarle County: Gilbert Station Road closed to through traffic June 6-8
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 