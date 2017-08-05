Tree trimming will continue on Route 250 in Albemarle County

Tree trimming operations will continue next week on Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in Albemarle County.

Crews will work in the eastbound direction between Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) and Skyline Drive to prune vegetation along the roadside to improve sight distance and ensure roadside signs are visible.

From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, the eastbound Route 250 travel lane and westbound left lane will be closed. Eastbound traffic will shift left and travel in the westbound left lane.

Motorists should obey traffic controls and plan for extra travel time.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.