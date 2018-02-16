Travelling to Europe after Brexit? News for visitors

People journey because they want to discover other cultures. No other continent in the world welcomes as many visitors as Europe. Americans, in particular, take pleasure in travelling to Europe. They aren’t fascinated with the land because they have ancestors who have come from there, but because it’s a place of culture and entertainment. Now that the UK is leaving the EU, things have changed quite a lot. What impact does Brexit have on travellers? Well, if you’re planning to travel to Europe anytime soon, read this.

The Schengen area and the UK

As its name clearly suggests, the Schengen Area is an area that is made up of 26 countries. The only ones that aren’t included are Cyprus, Romania, Bulgaria, and Croatia. What’s so special about the Schengen Area is that you don’t need a passport to travel within the territory. US citizens travelling to the Schengen Area need a visa. For instance, those travelling to Spain need to have a Schengen visa for US permanent residents. This way, they can stay up to 90 days in the country. There’s no need to worry about the UK, though, because they aren’t part of the Schengen visa scheme. In the future, it may not even be necessary for foreigners from outside Europe to have a visa at all. European lawmakers are planning to change the visa requirements.

What about British citizens?

The ones who will suffer once Brexit is finalized are the British citizens. For the time being, they will be able to travel everywhere in the EU by just presenting their passports. Whether they choose to go to France or Italy, the only thing that will happen is that their travel documents will be checked for validity. From 2019, the Brits may need a visa to travel to Europe. Taking into consideration that the relationships between the UK and Europe have suffered a lot. There is no confirmation regarding the necessity of a travel visa. At least, not at the present moment. What is certain is that British citizens will become third country nationals, meaning that they won’t have an assured right of admission. What could happen if the UK change their mind? They may be forced to join the Schengen Area.

No, ETIAS isn’t a Visa

ETIAS stands for European Travel Information and Authorization System. It’s basically a system that is meant to strengthen security check with regards to visa-free travelers. Thanks to this system, it will be possible to monitor all travelers from countries that don’t require a visa so as to enter the Schengen zone. Authorities have insisted that Brexit isn’t behind this movement. It must be noted that ETIAS is in the proposal stages and that not many things have been agreed upon. Contrary to popular opinion, these changes don’t announce a new visa regime. It’s simply a way to know who is crossing Europe’s borders. Unquestionably, those voyagers who present serious risks will be denied access. Examples include irregular migration and epidemic risks.

