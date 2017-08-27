Talk Saves Lives suicide prevention program offered on Sept. 20

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will present Talk Saves Lives on Wednesday, September 20, 5 p.m. at Panera Bread, Waynesboro.

The community-based presentation covers the general scope of suicide, the research on prevention, and what people can do to fight suicide.

This presentation is offered to the general public, people over 15 years of age.

Attendees will learn the risk and warning signs of suicide, and how together, we can help prevent it.

Please contact Mental Health America of Augusta for reservations at 540.886.7181 or mhaa@ntelos.net.