Strasburg goes five in rehab stint: P-Nats win late

The Potomac Nationals (55-64) used an eighth inning rally to defeat the Salem Red Sox (67-53) 3-2 on Monday night at Pfitzner Stadium. RHP Stephen Strasburg pitched five strong inning in his rehab appearance for the P-Nats. In the eighth, C Taylor Gushue tied the score with a RBI single and SS David Masterscapped off the rally with a go-ahead two-out single to give Potomac the one-run triumph.

Strasburg hurled five strong innings in his first rehab outing since suffering a right elbow nerve impingement on 7/23. He allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out five for the P-Nats on Monday. The right-hander was replaced in the top of the sixth inning by RHP Sterling Sharp (W, 2-1) with the score tied at one.

The only run Salem scored against Strasburg came in the top of the third. With two outs and runners on the corners, the Red Sox ran a double steal. After SS Jeremy Rivera’s single put two runners on, Rivera stole second base. Lovullo took off for home on the throw down to second and scored the games first run.

However, Potomac took Strasburg off the hook in the bottom of the fifth inning. RF Rhett Wiseman led off the inning with a walk. With Wiseman stealing second, DH Edwin Lora doubled to right-center field. The Potomac right-fielder scored all the way from first and the P-Nats tied the score at one after five.

The score remained tied until the eighth inning when the Red Sox retook the lead. Salem put runners on first and second after a walk, a sacrifice bunt and a walk. Then, DH Jose Sermo singled to center field to give the Sox a 2-1 lead.

The P-Nats rallied for two runs to take the lead in the bottom of the eighth. CF Daniel Johnson began the frame with a ground-rule double over the left-field wall. Then, LF Jack Sundberg beat out a bunt down the first base line to put runners on first and third. RHP Pat Goetze (L, 0-1) retired the next two hitters. But, Gushue singled to right-field with two strikes to tie the score. Masters followed with a single to center to give Potomac it’s first lead at 3-2.

Sharp shut down Salem the rest of the way. In his third Carolina League appearance, the right-hander hurled four innings. He allowed one run on three hits and three walks and struck out two. Sharp pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to close out the Red Sox.

Potomac and Salem face off in the second game of a four-game set on Tuesday night from The Pfitz. RHP Joan Baez (1-8, 4.61) throws for the P-Nats against LHP Matthew Kent (7-5, 4.15) for the Red Sox. Potomac is now just four games back of Salem for a playoff spot in the Northern Division.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm. Coverage begins at 6:50 pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show on the Potomac Nationals Baseball Network. The broadcast will be streamed live on potomacnationals.com or by using the TuneIn Radio or MiLB First Pitch apps.