State Police looking for two Nelson County shooting suspects

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office responded late Monday to an unoccupied suspicious vehicle in the Laurel Road area of Nelson County. The vehicle is registered to an elderly man listed as missing from North Carolina.

The sheriff’s office is advising local residents to be on the lookout for Sean Damion Castorina, 42, and Penny Michelle Dawson, 40, of Burlington, N.C. They are wanted for questioning in the suspicious disappearance of an elderly white male from Burlington. There are no active warrants on either subject at this time.

Castorina was last believed to be in Virginia and has family in Norfolk.

At 7:36 p.m. Tuesday, the Nelson County Sheriff’s and Virginia State police responded to a shooting at the 3000 block of Laurel Road in the Shipman area. This is currently an active crime scene. Authorities are asking all citizens in Nelson County to shelter in place until further notice.

Law enforcement is currently looking for a person of interest driving a white 2002 Dodge Dakota with a blue tailgate. North Carolina tag DHN-5418

If located contact police immediately, do not attempt to approach, may be armed and dangerous. Call 911 or #77 on a cell phone if you have any information about either subject.