Skyline Drug Task Force makes drug, gun arrests after Staunton search warrant
Members of the Skyline Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at 1744 West Beverly Street in the city of Staunton on Oct. 2.
At the residence, officers located a small amount of methamphetamine and marijuana, miscellaneous narcotics paraphernalia, and three 9mm pistols. One 9mm pistol was found to be stolen from Harris County, Texas, and one was stolen from the City of Staunton.
As a result of the items found during the search warrant, two subjects were arrested at the scene.
Rodderick Coats, a 26-year-old resident of Newport News, was charged with two counts of possession of stolen property (two firearms), possession of a firearm by a violent felon and possession of marijuana.
Kevoni Dericho, a 25-year-old Staunton resident, was charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of a Schedule II drug.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
Both suspects were transported to the Middle River Regional Jail, where they were held without bond.
Discussion