Simonds calls on Yancey to accept results of drawing in tied House of Delegates race

Following a ruling of the Newport News Circuit Court to deny her motion to reconsider their previous ruling that reversed her one-vote victory to a tie, Shelly Simonds today called on Delegate David Yancey to agree not to challenge the results of tomorrow’s drawing, regardless of who is named the winner.

“I am disappointed by the court’s ruling, with which I disagree,” said Simonds. “However, I recognize that the people of the 94th District deserve to have representation on Jan. 10, and a second costly recount is not in their interest. I respectfully ask Delegate Yancey to enter into a mutual agreement that the loser of tomorrow’s drawing will not request a second recount, contest the election in the House of Delegates, or pursue any other action challenging the result. I have no interest in delaying this process, and I hope Delegate Yancey and House Republicans agree.”