Sen. Warner on confirmation of Mnuchin for Treasury

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), a member of the Senate Finance and Banking Committees, commented Monday after the Senate voted 53-47 to confirm Steven Mnuchin as Treasury Secretary.

Last week, Senator Warner spoke on the floor of the U.S. Senate in opposition to the nomination. Video of that speech is available here. Audio is available here.“It’s no secret that I have reservations about President Trump’s selection of Mr. Mnuchin, especially given the key role the Treasury Department plays in enforcing the Wall Street reforms in Dodd-Frank. Though I did not support this nomination, I intend to work with him on areas of agreement and press him to pursue responsible fiscal policy that protects taxpayers and the long-term health of our financial system.

“President Trump campaigned on a pledge to rein in Wall Street. Mr. Mnuchin can demonstrate that the President is serious about keeping his promises by enforcing and upholding the central tenets of Wall Street reform, working in a bipartisan way with Congress to reform the housing finance system, and following through on his commitment to reform the tax code in a way that will reduce the burden on middle-class and working families rather than cutting taxes for the top one percent.

“The American people will be watching.”