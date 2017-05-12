 jump to example.com

Schedule altered for Virginia-Miami series

Published Friday, May. 12, 2017, 10:23 pm

The schedule for the Virginia-Miami baseball series this weekend at Davenport Field has been altered because of a forecast for inclement weather. The Friday game has been postponed because of rain; the series now will begin Saturday (May 13) with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Game 2 of the doubleheader will start approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. The series will conclude at 1 p.m. Sunday (May 14).

uva baseballACC game-management protocol stresses that every effort should be made to complete all three games in a conference series. With a high probability for inclement weather, this change will give the teams the best opportunity to complete the series.

Separate tickets will be required for each game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Tickets for the Friday UVA-Miami game will be accepted for the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday. Tickets for the originally-scheduled Saturday UVA-Miami game will be accepted for Game 2 of the Saturday doubleheader. Tickets for the Sunday UVA-Miami game will be accepted for the Sunday game as scheduled. Gates open one hour prior to first pitch.

Fans with tickets for the Friday game that cannot attend the rescheduled game on Saturday may: (a) exchange their ticket in advance for a General Admission ticket to any other regular season game by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (800) 542-8821 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm., or (b) bring their ticket stubs to the gate for General Admission seating at any remaining regular season home game, subject to seat availability at the time of arrival or (c) exchange their ticket for a General Admission ticket to a Virginia men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, and/or volleyball games within the calendar year based on availability. This exchange can happen through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in advance or at the ticket window of that facility on game day.

Parking will be available in the University Hall, McCue and John Paul Jones Arena lots all weekend.

The series airs on ACC Network Extra, which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app. WINA 1070-AM/98.9-FM has the radio broadcast for the series, with online links available at VirginiaSports.com and WINA.com. Links to live statistics also can be found on VirginiaSports.com.

Virginia baseball fans are encouraged to sign up for a text messaging service to stay updated on date and time changes for home games. To sign up, text UVABASE to 79516. Standard text messaging rates apply.

