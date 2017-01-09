Route 250 bridge replacement public hearing set for Tuesday

VDOT will hold a design public hearing on the proposed Route 250 (Ivy Road) bridge replacement project over Little Ivy Creek in Albemarle County.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 3045 Morgantown Road, Charlottesville

Project Details: VDOT proposes to replace the existing substandard Route 250 (Ivy Road) bridge over Little Ivy Creek. The bridge was built in 1936 and carries approximately 11,500 vehicles daily. VDOT is presenting two construction alternatives with respective traffic schedules and traffic impacts for public input:

The first alternative proposes to expedite construction by closing Route 250 at Little Ivy Creek for two weeks. Traffic would be detoured to Interstate 64 or could use alternate secondary routes.

The second alternative involves a phased approach to construction. The bridge would be reduced to one lane and two-way traffic would be controlled by temporary traffic signals for at least three months. Motorists should expect delays, especially during rush hour.

Project website and overview video: More information about the project, including public hearing displays and handouts, can be found on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/route250littleivy.asp. A project overview video is posted on the project webpage and is also available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pg0qOX50nwI&feature=youtu.be.