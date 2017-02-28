PUSH Physical Theatre brings energy-packed show to Wayne Theatre
Published Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 8:27 am
PUSH Physical Theatre brings energy-packed show to Wayne Theatre
PUSH Physical Theatre is bringing its gravity-defying storytelling extravaganza to the Wayne Theatre on Saturday, March 11.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $26/$28.
“Glee” star Harry Shum Jr., a judge on the TruTV series, “Fake Off,” on which PUSH Physical Theatre was a season finalist, referred to the troupe as “superhuman.”
“They’re awe-inducing,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre. “Their shows are so high-energy that you can’t help but get caught up in the emotion of the moment.”
PUSH’s performances across the country have led to creative collaborations with the National Institute for the Deaf and Rochester Institute of Technology, during which PUSH created “Red Ball,” using iPad technology. Choreography for the Pulitzer-nominated cantata “Comala” resulted in a Mexico and U.S. tour.
The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.
Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org
Details
Artist Information: pushtheatre.org
Direct Link: waynetheatre.org/march-11-push-physical-theatre
Ticket Link: waynetheatre.ticketforce.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=73
