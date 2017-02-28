PUSH Physical Theatre brings energy-packed show to Wayne Theatre

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

PUSH Physical Theatre is bringing its gravity-defying storytelling extravaganza to the Wayne Theatre on Saturday, March 11.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $26/$28.

“Glee” star Harry Shum Jr., a judge on the TruTV series, “Fake Off,” on which PUSH Physical Theatre was a season finalist, referred to the troupe as “superhuman.”

“They’re awe-inducing,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre. “Their shows are so high-energy that you can’t help but get caught up in the emotion of the moment.”

PUSH’s performances across the country have led to creative collaborations with the National Institute for the Deaf and Rochester Institute of Technology, during which PUSH created “Red Ball,” using iPad technology. Choreography for the Pulitzer-nominated cantata “Comala” resulted in a Mexico and U.S. tour.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org

Details

Artist Information: pushtheatre.org

Direct Link: waynetheatre.org/march-11-push-physical-theatre

Ticket Link: waynetheatre.ticketforce.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=73