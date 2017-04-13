Pelicans shut down ‘Cats in 4-0 Lynchburg loss
Published Thursday, Apr. 13, 2017, 11:29 pm
Claudio Bautista and Jodd Carter each had leadoff doubles in the third and fourth innings, respectively, but the Hillcats’ only other hit came in the ninth, as Myrtle Beach defeated Lynchburg in the Pelicans’ home opener, 4-0.
Myrtle Beach (5-3) pushed across a run in the first inning on the combination of a soft liner to left field and three bouncing balls that stayed on the infield. Carlos Sepulveda opened the frame with a soft line drive that barely squeaked past the outstretched mitt of shortstop Willi Castro. An infield single and a pair of groundouts resulted in Sepulveda plating the first tally of the contest.
In the fifth inning, Tyler Alamo doubled with one out. Two batters later, Connor Myers generated a two-out RBI with a single to left. The Pelicans tacked on two more in the sixth, an inning that featured doubles by Daniel Spingola and Matt Rose.
Triston McKenzie (1-1) suffered the loss after surrendering two runs on six hits in five innings of work. The right-hander struck out five and did not walk anyone. Justin Steele (1-1) earned the win with six strikeouts in five scoreless innings.
Lynchburg plays Myrtle Beach again Friday night at 7:05 p.m. The Hillcats will send Jared Robinson (0-1, 4.50) to the mound against Oscar De La Cruz (1-0, 0.00).
