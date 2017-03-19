 jump to example.com

Pass it on: Without agriculture, we’d all starve

Published Sunday, Mar. 19, 2017, 4:12 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

agricultureAgriculture is sort of a big word but a simple concept: at its heart, agriculture equals food.

We all need to eat, so agriculture is a big deal. In fact as the state’s #1 private industry, it’s the biggest deal in Virginia. It’s also a very good deal.

In 1960, Americans spent almost 18 percent of disposable income on food consumed at home. By 2013, they were spending less than six percent. In other countries, consumers devote double and triple that percentage to food. (Source: USDA, Economic Research Service)

According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, March 19 – 25, 2017 isVirginia Agriculture Week and the ideal time to give some thought – and some thanks – to our farmers for all they do, all year round, for all of us.

No matter which food tops your list – barbecued chicken, juicy steaks, fluffy scrambled eggs, sweet strawberries, peanut butter sandwiches, steamed crabs, corn on the cob, ice-cold milk, thinly sliced country ham, local wine or beer, and more – you can thank a farmer for all the plowing, planting, growing, cultivating and harvesting it took to put it on your table.

Virginia farmers also deserve a pat on the back for agriculture’s amazing diversity in the Commonwealth. Food is just the beginning. Also consider horses, lumber and wood products, wool and cotton fiber, bedding and garden plants, Christmas trees, tobacco, sod, foliage plants and cut flowers. For more than 400 years, farmers have provided Virginians with food, fiber and other essentials despite soaring temperatures, plummeting prices, daunting regulations and fluctuating market conditions.

Thank them, too, for constantly striving to improve agriculture over the last four centuries. By using innovative technology, the latest scientific information and a lot of hard work, farmers have increased agricultural efficiency. In the 1930s, one farmer supplied enough food for 9.8 people in the U.S. and abroad; by the 1960s, the number had grown to 25.8 people. In the 1990s, each farmer was feeding 129 people, and today a farmer is able to feed his or her own family plus 155 additional people around the world.

If you need another reason to thank a farmer, consider this: they are the people who provide you with green meadows, clear streams, beautiful vistas and a bunch of really cool equipment and adorable animals that they might let you ride, feed or pet if you stopped by. The least you could do during Virginia Agriculture Week is to thank them by buying Virginia grown or raised products wherever you shop.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Lime Kiln Theater announces 2017 Summer Concert Series
Sixth annual EMU Walk for Hope raises awareness for mental health
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: March 20-24
Gas prices flat in Mid-Atlantic
Staunton District Traffic Alert: March 20-24
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA basketball season wrap
Postgame: UVA coach Tony Bennett, Jack Salt on loss to Florida
Virginia Highland Malt Whisky won Best American Single Malt Whisky
High Point slips past Liberty, 7-4
Men’s lacrosse: No. 13 UVA falls in OT to No. 3 Notre Dame
Florida cruises past UVA, 65-39, advances to Sweet Sixteen
Live Blog: #5 UVA vs. #4 Florida in 2017 NCAA East Regional
Bottom of order, bullpen Lead VMI over Elon, 10-4
#10 Clemson evens series, tops #11 UVA, 7-6
Women’s lacrosse: UVA cruises to 15-5 win over No. 10 Notre Dame
Commonwealth Transportation Board announces $76.8 million in roads contracts
Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill set for March 21
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for March 20-24
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine student’s research leads to policy changes
Soul Fire Farm co-owner to talk about working to end racism and injustice
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 