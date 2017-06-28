P-Nats stymied in 4-2 loss to Myrtle Beach

The Potomac Nationals (35-41, 2-4) got spectacular defense on multiple occasions on Tuesday night, but the offense went nearly silent in a 4-2 loss to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (45-30, 2-3). Myrtle Beach scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed, as the Pelicans’ pitching staff surrendered just three hits.

For the fourth time in the past five games, the P-Nats surrendered at least a run in the opponent’s first trip to the plate. Tuesday night, the Pelicans got a single from each of the first two hitters. 2B Trent Giambrone and C P.J. Higgins each connected with a base hit, and both moved up a base on a wild pitch from LHP Grant Borne (L, 3-3). LF Eloy Jimenez put Myrtle Beach on top 1-0 with an RBI groundout, while two batters later, DH Tyler Alamo made it 2-0 with a two-out RBI single. Alamo followed up a four-hit performance from Monday night with two more hits Tuesday night.

Potomac cut the deficit in half in the fourth inning. After RHP Adbert Alzolay (W, 7-1) retired the first nine hitters that he faced, CF Victor Robles led off the fourth inning with a double. A passed ball moved Robles to third base, and LF Jack Sundberg brought home the Potomac centerfielder with an RBI groundout. Myrtle Beach pitching faced the minimum in seven of the nine innings in the game.

The Pelicans immediately answered and ran their lead back to two runs. Alamo led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a double, his sixth consecutive at-bat with a hit. After a groundout moved Alamo to third base, 1B Matt Rose put in a bid for a home run, but Robles made a leaping catch at the centerfield wall, and the result was just a sacrifice fly. Myrtle Beach plated its final run of the night one inning later, as after an error by 3B David Masters, 3B Jesse Hodges made it 4-1 with an RBI groundout.

The P-Nats threatened in the sixth inning and knocked Alzolay out of the game. SS Edwin Lora started the frame with a single, while 2B Bryan Mejia followed with a base hit. After Robles struck out, Sundberg got hit by a pitch, which loaded the bases. 1B Ian Sagdal came feet away from his third grand slam of the season, but CF Connor Myers made a catch while tumbling on the warning track. The sacrifice fly made it a two-run game. Myrtle Beach went to the bullpen and brought in LHP Jordan Minch, who induced a first pitch fly out from C Taylor Gushue.

RHP Kyle Miller worked around a two-out walk to Robles in a scoreless eighth inning, while RHP James Norwood (SV, 5) struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning, which secured the Myrtle Beach victory.

Game three of the series is set for Wednesday night. LHP Hector Silvestre (6-2, 4.28) is set to make the start for Potomac. The left-handed starter has given up no more than two earned runs in three of his last four starts. For the Pelicans, RHP Thomas Hatch (3-6, 3.33) will look to continue a dominant run. In his last six starts, Hatch is 3-2 but has allowed just three earned runs in 37.1 innings, good for a 0.72 ERA.

First pitch at TicketReturn.com Field is set for 7:05pm Wednesday evening. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 6:50pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.