 jump to example.com

P-Nats stymied in 4-2 loss to Myrtle Beach

Published Wednesday, Jun. 28, 2017, 7:56 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Potomac Nationals (35-41, 2-4) got spectacular defense on multiple occasions on Tuesday night, but the offense went nearly silent in a 4-2 loss to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (45-30, 2-3). Myrtle Beach scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed, as the Pelicans’ pitching staff surrendered just three hits.

p-natsFor the fourth time in the past five games, the P-Nats surrendered at least a run in the opponent’s first trip to the plate. Tuesday night, the Pelicans got a single from each of the first two hitters. 2B Trent Giambrone and C P.J. Higgins each connected with a base hit, and both moved up a base on a wild pitch from LHP Grant Borne (L, 3-3). LF Eloy Jimenez put Myrtle Beach on top 1-0 with an RBI groundout, while two batters later, DH Tyler Alamo made it 2-0 with a two-out RBI single. Alamo followed up a four-hit performance from Monday night with two more hits Tuesday night.

Potomac cut the deficit in half in the fourth inning. After RHP Adbert Alzolay (W, 7-1) retired the first nine hitters that he faced, CF Victor Robles led off the fourth inning with a double. A passed ball moved Robles to third base, and LF Jack Sundberg brought home the Potomac centerfielder with an RBI groundout. Myrtle Beach pitching faced the minimum in seven of the nine innings in the game.

The Pelicans immediately answered and ran their lead back to two runs. Alamo led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a double, his sixth consecutive at-bat with a hit. After a groundout moved Alamo to third base, 1B Matt Rose put in a bid for a home run, but Robles made a leaping catch at the centerfield wall, and the result was just a sacrifice fly. Myrtle Beach plated its final run of the night one inning later, as after an error by 3B David Masters, 3B Jesse Hodges made it 4-1 with an RBI groundout.

The P-Nats threatened in the sixth inning and knocked Alzolay out of the game. SS Edwin Lora started the frame with a single, while 2B Bryan Mejia followed with a base hit. After Robles struck out, Sundberg got hit by a pitch, which loaded the bases. 1B Ian Sagdal came feet away from his third grand slam of the season, but CF Connor Myers made a catch while tumbling on the warning track. The sacrifice fly made it a two-run game. Myrtle Beach went to the bullpen and brought in LHP Jordan Minch, who induced a first pitch fly out from C Taylor Gushue.

RHP Kyle Miller worked around a two-out walk to Robles in a scoreless eighth inning, while RHP James Norwood (SV, 5) struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning, which secured the Myrtle Beach victory.

Game three of the series is set for Wednesday night. LHP Hector Silvestre (6-2, 4.28) is set to make the start for Potomac. The left-handed starter has given up no more than two earned runs in three of his last four starts. For the Pelicans, RHP Thomas Hatch (3-6, 3.33) will look to continue a dominant run. In his last six starts, Hatch is 3-2 but has allowed just three earned runs in 37.1 innings, good for a 0.72 ERA.

First pitch at TicketReturn.com Field is set for 7:05pm Wednesday evening. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 6:50pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Lawmakers from Maryland, Virginia and Delaware seek to preserve Chesapeake Gateways partnership
Bill encourages stock options for employees of startups, privately-held firms
Starry lineup for Red Wing Roots Music Festival
How to make short-term credit work for you
Ovation Singers to perform at Barren Ridge Vineyards July 9
7 things to know to buy furniture correctly
Four UVA Children’s Hospital specialties nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report
Trenton pick-six sinks Squirrels
Pair of homers highlight 8-3 Lynchburg win
Child safety or parental duty? New study maps out core concepts in the vaccination debate
Interstate 81 ramp closures at Exit 247 in Rockingham County
Warner speaks out against Senate Republican healthcare bill
Waynesboro School Board announces process for filling vacancy
New Trump administration rule could muddy clean water protections
SOL retakes help relieve some pressure off both schools and students
ACC announces student-athletes attending 2017 Football Kickoff
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 