 jump to example.com

Northam comments on marijuana decriminalization study

Published Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 1:18 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Today, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam submitted comments to the Virginia State Crime Commission, calling for the decriminalization of marijuana.

ralph northamAt the Virginia General Assembly’s request, the Virginia State Crime Commission is conducting a study on the topic of decriminalization of simple possession of marijuana. Dr. Northam previously announced his support of decriminalization of marijuana.

 

Northam letter

Chairman Bell and Members of the Virginia State Crime Commission, I was pleased by the Virginia State Crime Commission’s announcement that it would study the decriminalization of marijuana, and I write to you today to share my comments on this issue and its impact on our Commonwealth.

Over the years, I have had the honor and privilege of working with each of you to improve the health and safety of our Commonwealth. While we have made some progress reforming our criminal justice system, Virginia’s marijuana enforcement and sentencing laws remain costly and disproportionately harmful to communities of color. Virginia spends $67 million on marijuana enforcement – enough to open up another 13,000 pre-K spots for children. African Americans are nearly 3 times as likely to get arrested for simple possession of marijuana and sentencing guidelines that include jail time can all too often begin a dangerous cycle of recidivism.

I have called for the decriminalization of small amounts of marijuana, and I urge this Commission to consider the positive impact reforming our marijuana enforcement would have on the Commonwealth.

Thank you for your thoughtful attention to this matter as you conduct this study. Please know that my door is always open, and I hope that you will contact my office if I can be of further assistance.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Orientation for new Waynesboro YMCA Swim Lesson Program set for Aug. 26
Waynesboro YMCA raising money for new pool steps
VMI basketball wins opener in summer Euro trip
Todd DeSorbo named UVA swimming and diving coach
Fishburne Military School reminds area families of deadline for new five-day boarding program
Charlottesville Fire Department awarded CFAI Accredited Agency status
Albemarle County considers public-private partnership on courts project
Charlottesville Reading Series announces August authors
Ken Plum: A Virginia staycation
Gas prices continue to make up for lost time
Aaron Civale leads way in 5-1 Hillcats win
Staunton District Traffic Alert: Aug. 7-11
Charlottesville’s Corey Hunt earns VBL Manager of the Year honors
Sands sends Squirrels home with doubleheader split
Potomac salvages series finale with 4-3 extra innings win
Augusta Health events in August
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 