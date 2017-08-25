 jump to example.com

No. 13 Virginia defeats Villanova in 2OT

Published Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, 11:59 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Coach George Gelnovatch became Virginia’s all-time leader in wins after the 13th-ranked Cavaliers registered a 3-2, double-overtime victory over Villanova (0-1). Junior Sergi Nus (Barcelona, Spain) scored the game-winner on a penalty kick in the 105th minute.

virginia soccerIn his collegiate debut, Faris Abdi (Dhahran, Saudi Arabia) recorded three points (1g, 1a) to help extend the Cavalier unbeaten streak at Klöckner Stadium to 17 games. Virginia (1-0) has now won four-consecutive season openers.

Virginia broke a 1-1 tie in the 53rd minute on Abdi’s first collegiate goal. The Wildcats responded a little over 16 minutes later with the equalizer by Luca Mellor.

The two teams remained scoreless until the second overtime session when Simeon Okoro (Weston, Conn.) drew a penalty while driving to the far side post. Nus converted his third penalty kick of his career to clinch the season-opening win.

“You take wins as you can get them but I think this is a good one because that is a very good team (Villanova),” said Gelnovatch. “I think any time you win in an opener it gives you confidence but I have to give Villanova a lot of credit because they certainly have talent be a playoff team and to do very well this season.

Gelnovatch surpassed his predecessor, Bruce Arena, with his 296th career victory to become the program’s all-time leader. Gelnovatch is in his 22nd season as head coach at Virginia and his 29th season as a member of the Cavalier coaching staff. He has amassed an overall record of 296-121-49 and has won two national championships (2009, 2014) in his tenure.

The Cavaliers found themselves in an early hole after Wildcat forward Lucas Hodges scored the game’s first goal in the 7th minute. The Cavaliers were quick to respond with a tally just 2:22 later on Edward Opoku’s (Millbrook, N.Y.) first goal of the season. A perfectly placed cross by Abdi allowed Opoku to slide in front of the near post to touch the ball past the Villanova keeper.

Opoku has now scored in the last two season-openers. Jean-Christophe Koffi (Potomac, Md.) was credited with an assist on the second Cavalier goal. He fed a wide-open Abdi on the far side of the box for the go-ahead score.

The Cavalier attack outshot Villanova 27-13 but Villanova held a 10-6 advantage in corner kicks.

Up Next: Virginia will continue its five-game home stand next Friday (August 31) when it hosts Hofstra at Klöckner Stadium. Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be the first game of a men’s and women’s soccer doubleheader.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Ask Leanne: Meals for adults and children
Hillcats clinch second-half title with 3-2 win
Alleghany County Interstate 64 off-ramp closed Aug. 28 for repairs
Lexington artists exhibit work in Bridgewater College art gallery
Washington and Lee receives grant for new sub-meter project
Charlottesville makes victim, witness assistance services available
Hurricane Harvey poised to unleash flooding disaster on Texas into early next week
New tool can predict patient outcomes after cardiac arrest
Best of Both Worlds Dance & Step Competition returns to Paramount Theater
Former U.S. Attorney to lead independent review of Charlottesville response
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 28-Sept. 1
Lane closures continue on Route 250 in Ivy
Two new studios, seven new artisans join 23rd annual Studio Tour.
Shenandoah National Park Trust research grant open for applications
Music, puppets and pogo stunts will keep State Fair attendees entertained
Ken Plum: Tread on me
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 