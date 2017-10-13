No. 10 Virginia, NC State play to 0-0 draw

No. 10 Virginia (9-1-3, 2-1-3) gained ground in the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division standings after a 0-0 draw on the road against NC State (6-4-3, 2-3-1 ACC). The Cavaliers have now accumulated nine points in six conference games this season.

The Virginia back line earned its fourth shutout of the 2017 season and allowed only one NC State shot on target through 110 minutes of play. Senior goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell (Todd, N.C.) earned his 21st shutout of his career after being credited with one save. The 21 career shutouts are the fourth most in program history.

The Cavaliers are now tied for third place in the Coastal Division with Duke, who fell 4-1 at home to Clemson on Friday. The two teams trail Notre Dame (10 points) and North Carolina (12 points) in the Coastal Division standings.

The Wolfpack owned an 8-6 shot advantage after the first 90 minutes of play but none of their attempts went on goal. Caldwell denied his only shot in the final overtime when he got in front of a Christoph Scheuwly header on the far post.

Playing in its the seventh overtime contest this season, Virginia opened up its attack and created two of its better chances of the entire match in the final 20 minutes of the game. In the first extra session Robin Afamefuna (Wuerselen, Germany) had his shot saved by an outstretched Leon Krapf in the 94th minute. In the second overtime frame, Nate Odusote (North Halendon, N.J.) had his shot from the top of the box sail just high of the crossbar. In total, Virginia out-shot the Wolfpack, 4-1 in the final 20 minutes.

Krapf, who came into the game tied for the league lead in shutouts, earned his sixth of the season. He made a game-high four stops.

Up Next: Virginia will return to Charlottesville for its final two home regular season matches next week beginningon Tuesday (Oct. 17) against Radford. The Cavaliers will honor their seniors and the 1992 National Championship team on Friday, Oct. 20 against Pitt. Both contests are scheduled for 7 p.m.

Additional Notes

-Jeff Caldwell has now played in 53 games in goal for Virginia, tying Brock Yesto (1995-98) and Bob Willen (1984-87) for the fourth-most games played by a Virginia goalkeeper.

-Virginia is 48-17-9 all-time vs. NC State.

-On the road this season, Virginia remains unbeaten at 1-0-2.

-In seven overtime games this season, the Cavaliers are 3-1-3.