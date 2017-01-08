 jump to example.com

New tenants announced for 5th Street Station

Published Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, 4:27 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

5th Street Station5th Street Station Ventures, LLC (5thStreetStation.com), a commercial real estate partnership and developer of the retail center, recently signed leases for a 3,000-square foot Basil Mediterranean Restaurant, a 3,00-square-foot Krispy Kreme and a 4,000-square-foot Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital at 5th Street Station, Charlottesville’s newest shopping district.

The three tenants join the retail hub’s 24 other mixed-used occupants and are expected to open for business in the second quarter of 2017.

Opening in early 2017, shoppers will soon be able to visit ABC Liquor, Fuzzy’s Tacos, Great Clips, Lee Nails, Red Mango and Verizon. The Alamo Drafthouse & Cinema is slated to follow in summer 2017.

The center’s current stores open now include A.C. Moore Arts and Crafts, Bank of the James, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Field & Stream, GNC, Hair Cuttery, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, Havertys, Jersey Mike’s, Mattress Warehouse, Panera Bread, PetSmart, Planet Fitness, Select Medical, Sprint, Timberwood Tap House and Wegmans.

“As predicted, this retail center has become a regional retail draw for Charlottesville and the surrounding area,” said Justin Latone, director of leasing for 5th Street Station Ventures. “We strive to attract quality merchants to add to the retail hub’s diverse merchandising mix, including first-in-market national retailers like Wegmans and Dicks Sporting Goods.”

Strategically positioned on 5th Street and directly off Interstate 64, the retail center is comprised of 470,000 square feet of shopping and restaurants. The retail center also has a wide variety of retailers, restaurants and service providers while adding to the overall economic value and draw of southern Charlottesville area.

The retail center is close to maximum occupancy. For more information or leasing options on the remaining space, contact 5th Street Station Ventures at 770-692-8300 ext. 121.

 

About 5th Street Station

5th Street Station is Charlottesville’s newest shopping district. Strategically positioned on 5th Street, the retail center is directly off Interstate 64 in southern Charlottesville, Va. It’s in close proximity to the University of Virginia and the affluent counties of Albemarle, Orange, Fluvanna, Madison, Buckingham, Louisa, Augusta and Rockingham, making 5th Street Station a convenient stop for dining, shopping and daily errands.

Comprised of 470,000 square feet of shopping and restaurants, 5th Street Station features first-in-market national retailers like Wegmans and Dicks Sporting Goods. The retail center also has a wide variety of retailers, restaurants and service providers while adding to the lively southern Charlottesville area. It’s the perfect place to for a quick stop by the bank and the grocery store or to take some time to relax by trying out a new hairstyle and enjoying a casual lunch.

Discussion
 
Top Stories
a

Habitat for Humanity prepping for annual fund-raising gala

The Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity Home for Homes Ball has raised more than half a million dollars for the non-profit in its first five years.

Auditions for Xanadu at the Wayne Theatre set for Jan. 21-22

Auditions for an upcoming Wayne Theatre production of the musical Xanadu are set for Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22.

Viewpoints looks at Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity

Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity executive director Lance Barton joins Viewpoints to talk about the non-profit's efforts to boost home ownership in the Greater Augusta region.

Fishburne Military School selected for 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade

Fishburne Military School has officially been selected to march in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 