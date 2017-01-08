New tenants announced for 5th Street Station

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

5th Street Station Ventures, LLC (5thStreetStation.com), a commercial real estate partnership and developer of the retail center, recently signed leases for a 3,000-square foot Basil Mediterranean Restaurant, a 3,00-square-foot Krispy Kreme and a 4,000-square-foot Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital at 5th Street Station, Charlottesville’s newest shopping district.

The three tenants join the retail hub’s 24 other mixed-used occupants and are expected to open for business in the second quarter of 2017.

Opening in early 2017, shoppers will soon be able to visit ABC Liquor, Fuzzy’s Tacos, Great Clips, Lee Nails, Red Mango and Verizon. The Alamo Drafthouse & Cinema is slated to follow in summer 2017.

The center’s current stores open now include A.C. Moore Arts and Crafts, Bank of the James, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Field & Stream, GNC, Hair Cuttery, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, Havertys, Jersey Mike’s, Mattress Warehouse, Panera Bread, PetSmart, Planet Fitness, Select Medical, Sprint, Timberwood Tap House and Wegmans.

“As predicted, this retail center has become a regional retail draw for Charlottesville and the surrounding area,” said Justin Latone, director of leasing for 5th Street Station Ventures. “We strive to attract quality merchants to add to the retail hub’s diverse merchandising mix, including first-in-market national retailers like Wegmans and Dicks Sporting Goods.”

Strategically positioned on 5th Street and directly off Interstate 64, the retail center is comprised of 470,000 square feet of shopping and restaurants. The retail center also has a wide variety of retailers, restaurants and service providers while adding to the overall economic value and draw of southern Charlottesville area.

The retail center is close to maximum occupancy. For more information or leasing options on the remaining space, contact 5th Street Station Ventures at 770-692-8300 ext. 121.

About 5th Street Station

5th Street Station is Charlottesville’s newest shopping district. Strategically positioned on 5th Street, the retail center is directly off Interstate 64 in southern Charlottesville, Va. It’s in close proximity to the University of Virginia and the affluent counties of Albemarle, Orange, Fluvanna, Madison, Buckingham, Louisa, Augusta and Rockingham, making 5th Street Station a convenient stop for dining, shopping and daily errands.

Comprised of 470,000 square feet of shopping and restaurants, 5th Street Station features first-in-market national retailers like Wegmans and Dicks Sporting Goods. The retail center also has a wide variety of retailers, restaurants and service providers while adding to the lively southern Charlottesville area. It’s the perfect place to for a quick stop by the bank and the grocery store or to take some time to relax by trying out a new hairstyle and enjoying a casual lunch.