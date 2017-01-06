 jump to example.com

McAuliffe announces education, workforce legislation at Virginia Tech

Published Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, 7:03 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

virginiaGovernor Terry McAuliffe announced a series of legislative proposals aimed at building the new Virginia economy by expanding education opportunities and strengthening workforce development. The Governor was joined by Secretary of Education Dietra Trent and Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore at Virginia Tech for the announcement.

“Working together with legislators, stakeholders, advocates, agencies, and local leaders, I am proud to say that over the past three years, we have brought Virginia’s education and workforce into the 21st century,” said Governor McAuliffe, speaking at today’s announcement. “But there is still more to do. Last year, there were 149,000 jobs available in the high-tech sector alone. These proposals are intended to continue building the education and training system we need to prepare students to fill these jobs and to help us attract and create even more. I look forward to working with the General Assembly to enact these commonsense, bipartisan proposals and continue to build the new Virginia economy.”

The Governor’s legislative package builds on the budget he introduced in December, which does not make any program cuts to K-12 education, despite the Commonwealth’s revenue shortfall.

“The bill package Governor McAuliffe outlined today builds upon three years of progress and cements his legacy as the Education Governor,” said Secretary of Education Dietra Trent. “From incentivizing on-time degree completion to expanding opportunities and increasing access to resources, this legislation furthers the Governor’s goal of bringing education into the 21st century and ensures that more students will be successful in the workforce of the future.”

“Today’s announcement furthers the Governor’s commitment to filling the number of skilled and technical jobs that the new Virginia economy needs by building on previous years’ bipartisan efforts,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “The Governor’s workforce agenda for the 2017 General Assembly Session extends this administration’s commitment to increasing postsecondary credential attainment, fostering entrepreneurship, and providing career pathways to economic empowerment.”

The education and workforce bills in the Governor’s legislative package include:

  • A Full-Time Virtual Education Option: Expands access to virtual education by requiring each school division to provide a free, full-time virtual learning option to students in grades K-12, ensuring students have access to 21st century educational opportunities.
  • Virginia Guaranteed Assistance Program Reform: Provides a variety of innovative incentives for more students to graduate on time with less debt by expanding eligibility, tying students’ awards to staying on a four-year graduation track, and giving universities the option to award larger grant amounts to students as they progress. The Governor’s proposed legislation will also remove the requirement that grant recipients be dependents of parents or another custodian in order to expand access to non-traditional students.
  • Foster Care Tuition Grant: Expands the pool of recipients eligible for the Virginia Community College System’s Foster Care tuition grant program by opening it up to students pursuing non-credit workforce credentials, increasing access to training that leads to good-paying jobs.
  • College Credits for Apprenticeships: Requires community colleges to have policies and procedures in place for awarding college credits for apprenticeship related instruction, expanding access to in-demand credentials for non-traditional students.
  • Youth Entrepreneurship: Allows entrepreneurs under 25 to register their E-mail, instead of a physical address, with the State Corporation Commission, eliminating a significant barrier for college students and young adults and encouraging more students to pursue business ventures.
  • State Licensure of Student Loan Services: Grants the Virginia State Corporation Commission the authority to regulate student loan servicers to minimize potential predatory practices and establishes a state ombudsman to provide guidance and direction to students regarding their rights and responsibilities as borrowers, providing the Commonwealth’s students with essential financial protection.
Discussion
 
Top Stories
a

Auditions for Xanadu at the Wayne Theatre set for Jan. 21-22

Auditions for an upcoming Wayne Theatre production of the musical Xanadu are set for Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22.

Viewpoints looks at Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity

Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity executive director Lance Barton joins Viewpoints to talk about the non-profit's efforts to boost home ownership in the Greater Augusta region.

Fishburne Military School selected for 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade

Fishburne Military School has officially been selected to march in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C.

Dominion comments on FERC statement on Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Dominion commented on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline Draft Environmental Statement released today by the FERC.

Wayne Theatre announces 2017 season highlights

"The Voice" finalist Chris Mann highlights the 2017 season at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 