Mary Baldwin University to host film premiere, dedicate sculpture

Published Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, 12:04 am

On Oct. 19, Mary Baldwin University will present two events celebrating internationally renowned artist Betty Gold.

  • “Three Sisters” Sculpture Dedication: 4:30 p.m., Lower Cannon Hill beside Sky I parking
  • Film Premiere of A Year with Betty Gold, directed by Jason McMerty: 7:30 p.m., Francis Auditorium in the Pearce Science Center

Both events are free and open to the public.

Best known for her large-scale metal sculptures, Gold began her career at a time when women were locked out of the art market — and rose to international prominence. She has shown in more than 130 solo and group exhibitions in her career, and her work is in more than 75 permanent collections around the world. Four of her sculptures will now call the MBU campus home.

Gold has donated the “Three Sisters” sculpture to MBU. It has been relocated to campus and will be officially dedicated at the Oct. 19 ceremony.

Jason McMerty’s full-length documentary A Year with Betty Gold will screen at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 in Francis Auditorium. McMerty, a professor at Elon University who directed and produced the film, will also be in attendance. See the film trailer at https://vimeo.com/235603462.

 

Born in 1935 in Austin, Texas, Gold won many public arts commissions in the early 1970s, breaking down doors into the male-dominated sculpture world. She is associated with the MADI movement, which features artists who create bright geometric forms. In 2014 Gold received an honorary doctor of humane letters at MBU’s Commencement ceremony.

 
