 jump to example.com

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Feb. 13-17

Published Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 12:22 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

road work transportationHighway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

 

Amherst County:  

Route 29 Bus., Madison Heights – Crews will upgrade signal equipment.

Route 130 over Pedlar River- Bridge work; road closed. Detour to new construction/existing Rt. 635. Messages boards, signs and barriers in use. Est. comp. 11/27/17.

Route 501/130 (Hunting Club Rd-existing bridge) – Two-way traffic on new bridge. Construction continues; temporary lane closures possible.  Completion 4/21/17.

Route 640 over Pedlar River (Rt. 635-607) – Road closed for superstructure replacement from Feb. 6-March 10, weather permitting. Detour via routes 607, 610 and 635.

 

Appomattox County:  

Route 644 over Steele Fork Creek (Rt. 694 – Rt. 649) – Road closed for bridge replacement until February 17. Detour via Routes 694, 604, and 649.

Route 660 over North Creek – Road closed Jan. 3 – June 15 for bridge superstructure replacement. Detour via 26, 659, and 613.

Signals – Upgrades will take place at various locations.

 

Buckingham County: 

Route 20 over Slate River – Speed reduced during bridge replacement. Est.  comp. – 12/2017.

Various – Crews will cut brush, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

 

Campbell County:  

Route 29 N over Otter River (714-699) – One lane of bridge closed at a time for joint repairs. 11’ft lane restriction. Est. comp. 2/14/17.

Route 29 N near Lynchburg Regional Airport – Sun., Feb. 12 – Fri., Feb. 17, lane closures each evening starting at 7 pm and ending the following morning at 6 am.

 

Charlotte County:   

Route 40 over Louse Creek – Use caution during bridge project. Est. completion July 2017.

Routes 92 and 360 – Crew will address sign work orders over several weeks.

Routes 734 (Phenix AHQ) – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Craftons Gate AHQ – Crew will install mainline/driveway pipe.

Phenix AHQ – Crew will trim trees.

Various – Crews will boom ax, work shoulders and surfaces and respond to customer requests.

 

Cumberland County:  

Route 45 S- Crew will perform asphalt patching. Use caution.

Route 600 over Green Creek (Rt 653-657) – Road closed from 3/6-6/9 for structure replacement. Detour via 653, 638, 45 and 657.

Various – Crews will cut brush, work surfaces and respond to customer requests.

 

Halifax County:  

Routes 92 and 360 – Crews will address sign work orders over several weeks.

Route 652 over stream (Rt. 360-360)  – Road closed Feb. 13-Mar. 10, weather permitting for pipe replacement. Detour via Route 360.

Route 667 over Bye Creek ( Rt. 753-57) – Road closed for substructure repairs from Feb. 21 – Mar. 10, weather permitting. Detour via routes 753 and 57.

Route 707 over Coleman Creek (Rt. 718-658) – Road will be closed from Feb. 13 – June 2 for structure replacement. Detour via routes 718 and 658.

Bethel and Cluster Springs AHQs– Crews will boom ax.

Cluster Springs and Volens AHQs – Crews will cut brush on right of way. 

Various –Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer requests.

 

Lynchburg:

Greenview Drive widening– Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- July 2017.

Route 29/460 Corridor eastbound/westbound from Concord Turnpike to Candlers Mtn Rd:  Speed reduced to 45 mph for construction throughout the corridor.

Route 29/460 (501-29)– Construction traffic entering/exiting roadway. Weather permitting, lane closures may be in place from 9 pm, Friday to 6 am, Sunday, excluding holiday weekends until further notice. Use caution. Est. comp. 11/16/17.  Speed reduced to 45 mph.

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. and Odd Fellows Rd.)– Construction traffic entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures on 460 & Odd Fellows likely; Odd Fellows & Mayflower may be closed during roundabout construction. Est. comp. 8/3/18.  Speed reduced to 45 mph.

Route 460, area of LU campus – LU/English Const. bridge project.

 

Nelson County:  

None

 

Pittsylvania County:  

Route 29 S over Norfolk-Southern RR –Bridge replacement. Rt. 29/803 connection temporarily relocated. Southbound traffic detoured to northbound lane. Est. comp. 6/20/17.

Route 761 (600-639) – Road closed for bridge replacement. Detour via routes 600, 602 and 601. Completion – 12/4/17.

Route 783 over Crooked Run Creek (Rt. 644-973)- Road closed through 2/24 for substructure repairs on bridge. Detour via routes 644, 750, and 694.

Route 903 over Whitethorn Creek (Rt. 995-676) – Road closed March 6-31 for bridge superstructure replacement. Detour US 29.

Brosville AHQ – Crew will work ditches.

Gretna and Rondo AHQs – Crews will remove roadside debris.

Kentuck AHQ – Crew will trim limbs.

Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will clean pipe.

Rondo AHQ – Crew will work shoulders.

Various –Crews will work surfaces, boom ax and respond to customers.

 

Prince Edward County:  

Route 360 E – Crews will install pipe and widen shoulder.

Route 360 W over grade crossing – Lane closures will take place during bridge repairs on structure located approx. 1 mile southwest of Meherrin.

Various – Crews will work surfaces, cut brush, clean roadsides and ditches, and respond to customer requests.

 

District-wide activities: 

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Pavement messaging – Crews will be working at various locations.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Virginia Tourism announces Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes

The Virginia Tourism Corporation announces a Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 19.

AG Herring argues against Trump immigration ban

AG Mark Herring made the nation's first arguments in court on why President Donald Trump's immigration ban should be stopped.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA, Tech ready for another Clash

Chris Graham and Scott German preview Sunday's rematch between #12 UVA and Virginia Tech.

Two charged in connection with Augusta County rest area incident

A second individual has been charged in connection with an incident at an Augusta County rest area on Interstate 81.

Nelson County hit-and-run fatality investigation closed: No charges

'Hilleman' screening, discussion coming to Wayne Theatre

"Hilleman: A Perilous Quest to Save the World's Children" is screening at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Robotic surgery program expands options at Augusta Health

With the acquisition of a da Vinci Xi robotic surgery system, Augusta Health has begun offering robotic surgery as an option.

Poll: Americans now evenly divided on Trump impeachment

The Internet just about broke down two weeks ago when we reported that a third of Americans backed the impeachment of President Trump.

House passes amended 2016-2018 state budget

The Virginia House of Delegates passed an amended two-year state budget Thursday.

VDOT: Slush, snow for morning commute

Forecast winter weather in the Shenandoah Valley region may produce wet snow and slush for the morning commute.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 