Loopstok homers twice in Hillcats doubleheader sweep

Sicnarf Loopstok hit a home run in each game to help the Hillcats sweep a doubleheader at Carolina Wednesday night, 7-1 and 3-2.

After plating a pair of runs without an RBI in the third inning, Lynchburg broke the first game wide open with a four-run fourth to take a 6-0 advantage. Loopstok began the outburst with a solo home run after the first two men of the inning were retired. Ka’ai Tom continued the two-out rally with a double off the left-field fence, and Jodd Carter singled to bring him home.

With two outs and a runner at first, Daniel Salters belted his fifth home run of the year to give the Hillcats a six-run cushion.Triston McKenzie (10-6) earned the win, holding Carolina to one run on five hits in five innings. He struck out eight to increase his league-leading total to 150 for the season. Ben Krauth and Kieran Lovegrove each worked a perfect inning in relief to seal the 7-1 final score.

In the second game, the Hillcats scored three runs in the fourth and held on the rest of the way for a 3-2 victory. Sam Haggertybegan the frame with a triple and scored one batter later on a Willi Castro RBI groundout. Tom drew a walk, and Loopstok hit his second home run of the game to give Lynchburg a 3-0 lead.

Loopstok is tied for fourth in the Carolina League with 16 home runs and leads the Hillcats with 58 RBIs. Jose Medina had a double in the fifth inning for his first hit at the Advanced-A level.

Nick Pasquale (2-0) picked up his second win in as many tries for the Hillcats, striking out six in five innings. Argenis Angulocame in with two on and one out in the sixth inning of a 3-2 game. Angulo retired the first two men he faced to end the threat. He proceeded to pitch a scoreless ninth inning to convert his 15th save in 17 chances.

Lynchburg plays Carolina for the final time in 2017 when it closes out the series Thursday at 7 p.m. Brock Hartson (5-4, 3.15) will start for the Hillcats. Fans can listen to the game live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.