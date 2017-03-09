Live Blog: Virginia Tech vs. Florida State in #ACCTourney

AFP editor Chris Graham leads our live blog as Virginia Tech faces Florida State in the 2017 ACC Tournament.

Florida State Team Notes

FSU posted the most successful regular season in school history with a 24-7 overall record and a 12-6 mark in ACC play. The Seminoles finished in second place in the ACC standings and earned the No. 2 seed in this week’s ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The No. 15 Seminoles have won a team-record 24 regular season, tied the school record with 12 ACC regular season victories, finished a perfect 18-0 at home in the Donald L. Tucker Center (including 9-0 in ACC play) and have been nationally ranked during 13 of the 17 weeks of the regular season.

Florida State was ranked No. 6 nationally during week 12 of the regular season and has been ranked in the nation’s top 20 in both major national polls in each of the last 10 weeks.

Dwayne Bacon (All-ACC Second Team), Jonathan Isaac (All-ACC Freshman Team, All-ACC Honorable Mention) and Xavier Rathan-Mayes (All-ACC Defensive Team) were all honored as the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its post season all conference men’s basketball teams on Sunday.

Virginia Tech Team Notes

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team has earned a bye in the first round of the 64th annual New York Life ACC Tournament.

Tech finished the regular season 21-9 overall and 10-8 in ACC play. The Hokies tied for seventh place and are the seventh seed in the event.

Virginia Tech guard Seth Allen has been named the ACC Sixth Man of the Year. Allen, a senior from Woodbridge, Virginia, has come off the bench in 24 of the 29 games in which he has appeared, averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds while playing close to 29 minutes per contest. He has scored in double-figures 21 times and enters the ACC Tournament with 20-or-more points in three of his last seven games. Allen scored the eventual game-winning basket in five of the Hokies’ 10 ACC wins this season.

Allen was also named honorable mention All-ACC. He is joined by teammate Zach LeDay, who earned honorable mention honors for the second consecutive season. LeDay leads the Hokies in scoring and rebounding this season and scored in double figures in 28 of the 30 games to date.