Live Blog: #9 UVA hosts Virginia Tech in ACC basketball action
Live blog plus game notes and preview for tonight’s matchup between #9 UVA (16-4, 6-2 ACC) and Virginia Tech (16-5, 5-4 ACC). Join AFP editor Chris Graham for live score updates, commentary, analysis and observations from the John Paul Jones Arena.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Virginia Tech game will be televised on the ACC Network, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
UVA Team Notes
- UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is averaging team highs in points (11.9 ppg) and assists (3.9 apg).
- Isaiah Wilkins (7.1 ppg & 5.9 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (26) and steals (25).
- Devon Hall is averaging 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds, while Darius Thompson has added 7.0 points per game.
- Marial Shayok is averaging 10.2 points and Kyle Guy is averaging 7.8 points to top all UVA rookies.
- Jack Salt is averaging 4.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game after averaging 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game last season.
- Ty Jerome is averaging 11.5 points on 69.2 percent shooting, including 55.5 percent (5-9) from 3-point range, the past two games.
- Mamadi Diakite and Jarred Reuter are role players off the bench.
Virginia Tech Team Notes
- Tech defeated Boston College, 85-79, Sunday night in Cassell Coliseum. Seth Allen and Justin Bibbs scored 18 points each and Zach LeDay added 17 points off the bench in the win.
- The two teams split the series last season, with each team winning at home. The Hokies defeated No. 4 UVa, 70-68, in Cassell Coliseum on Jan. 4 and No. 7 Virginia downed the Hokies, 67-49, Feb. 9.
Discussion