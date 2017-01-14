Live Blog: #19 UVA faces Clemson in ACC hoops action

a

Street Knowledge: Is UVA ready for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff? Chris Graham looks at the state of UVA football, with the clock ticking toward the 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff. Is three years enough time to get ready?

Wanda, Magic Honky Tonk Band headline LIVE @ the WAYNE The return of Wanda Eaves Taylor and the debut of The Magic Honky Tonk Band will highlight the new LIVE @ the WAYNE on Friday, Jan. 27.