Live Blog: #19 UVA faces Clemson in ACC hoops action
AFP editor Chris Graham leads our live blog as #19 UVA (12-3, 2-2 ACC) faces Clemson (11-5, 1-3 ACC) on Saturday at noon.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Clemson game will be televised on the ACC Network, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
Team Notes: UVA
- Virginia is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is a Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year candidate.
- Perrantes is averaging team highs in points (11.3 ppg) and assists (4.2 apg).
- Isaiah Wilkins (6.1 ppg & 5.0 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (23) and steals (22).
- Marial Shayok is averaging 9.2 points and Kyle Guy is averaging 8.7 points on 51.2 percent 3-point shooting.
- Darius Thompson has added 7.5 points per game and Jarred Reuter leads the team in field goal percentage (62.9%).
- Jack Salt, who is one of UVA’s most improved players, is averaging 4.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game. Salt averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game last season.
- Mamadi Diakite is averaging 5.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots in 14.6 minutes per game off the bench.
Team Notes: Clemson
- Jaron Blossomgame has scored 20 or more points in three straight games, and in 14 of Clemson’s last 20 ACC regular season games dating to 2015-16.
- He now has 16 career games with 20+ points against ACC teams, most by a Tiger since Terrell McIntyre produced 20 such games from 1995-99.
- Blossomgame needs 24 points to pass Tree Rollins for 12th on the all-time Clemson scoring list, and 26 to move ahead of Cliff Hammonds for 11th.
- Blossomgame averaged 27 points per game in two contests a season ago against Virginia. He had 31 in the most recent meeting in Greenville.
- Avry Holmes is off to a hot start from three-point range in ACC play, converting 11 of 24 attempts for a 45.8 percent clip. His mark ranks ninth among all players in league games.
- Holmes is in the top 10 overall in the ACC in both three-point (.382) and free throw shooting (.788).
- Shelton Mitchell has paced the Tigers in assists for five straight games, averaging five per outing over that stretch.
Discussion