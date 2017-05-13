Liberty unveils future FBS football opponents

Liberty football announced its schedule of future FBS opponents on Saturday.

On Feb. 16, the NCAA approved Liberty’s waiver request to begin the two-year FBS reclassification process. Liberty will compete as an FCS independent in 2017 and FBS independent in 2018. At the conclusion of the two-year process, Liberty will be a full-fledged FBS program in 2019, which will include the opportunity to compete for bowl game appearances.

The Flames will host their first FBS home game against Old Dominion on Sept. 1, 2018, and will need to host a total of four FBS teams during the 2018 season to meet the FBS reclassification criteria. The 2018 home schedule also features FBS matchups against North Texas (Sept. 22), Troy (Oct. 13) and New Mexico State (Nov. 24).

Below is a full list of the FBS schools Liberty currently has agreements with for future football matchups, starting with the 2018 season:

Army

Sept. 8, 2018 – Liberty at Army

– Liberty at Army Nov. 27, 2021 – Army at Liberty

– Army at Liberty Sept. 20, 2025 – Liberty at Army

– Liberty at Army Nov. 28, 2026 – Army at Liberty

Auburn

Nov. 17, 2018 – Liberty at Auburn

Brigham Young University (BYU)

Nov. 9, 2019 – Liberty at BYU

– Liberty at BYU Oct. 22, 2022 – BYU at Liberty

Buffalo

Sept. 14, 2019 – Buffalo at Liberty

– Buffalo at Liberty Sept. 16, 2023 – Liberty at Buffalo

Old Dominion

Sept. 1, 2018 – Old Dominion at Liberty

Ole Miss

Nov. 13, 2021 – Liberty at Ole Miss

Massachusetts (UMass)

Nov. 3, 2018 – Liberty at UMass

New Mexico

Sept. 29, 2018 – Liberty at New Mexico

– Liberty at New Mexico Sept. 28, 2019 – New Mexico at Liberty

New Mexico State

Oct. 6, 2018 – Liberty at New Mexico State

– Liberty at New Mexico State Nov. 24, 2018 – New Mexico State at Liberty

– New Mexico State at Liberty Oct. 5, 2019 – Liberty at New Mexico State

– Liberty at New Mexico State Nov. 30, 2019 – New Mexico State at Liberty

North Texas

Sept. 22, 2018 – North Texas at Liberty

– North Texas at Liberty Oct. 9, 2021 – Liberty at North Texas

Rutgers

Oct. 26, 2019 – Liberty at Rutgers

Troy

Oct. 13, 2018 – Troy at Liberty

Virginia

Nov. 10, 2018 – Liberty at Virginia

– Liberty at Virginia Nov. 23, 2019 – Liberty at Virginia

– Liberty at Virginia Sept. 11, 2027 – Virginia at Liberty

Virginia Tech

Sept. 5, 2020 – Liberty at Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

Sept. 17, 2022 – Liberty at Wake Forest

– Liberty at Wake Forest Aug. 30, 2025 – Wake Forest at Liberty

– Wake Forest at Liberty Sept. 3 , 4 or 5, 2026 – Liberty at Wake Forest

“It will be a thrilling time during the 2018 season for Liberty Football. Not only are we transitioning to the FBS level, but we are playing some great teams and hope to show our readiness for the next step up. We are also excited for our fans to see the tremendous team we will be putting on the field to entertain them in 2018!”

“We have made remarkable progress in assembling our future football schedules over the past three months. Mickey Guridy and Dave Brown, from Gridiron, have been invaluable in this process. Flames Nation will be excited to see these future matchups against some of the top college football programs in the region and nation.”

“We are pleased to be hosting Old Dominion in our first home game against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent. We are seeking to play a prominent home game each year, so the opportunity to host an in-state rival who won 10 games including a bowl game last year is exciting for our program.”

