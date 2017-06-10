 jump to example.com

James River Rundown tests paddlers’ endurance

Published Saturday, Jun. 10, 2017, 11:10 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Registration is open for the James River Rundown, a Waterkeeper Alliance SPLASH Series Event, presented nationally by Toyota and benefiting the Upper and Lower James Riverkeepers®.

james river associationThe James River Rundown is a series of paddle races on the James River scheduled for June 24-25, 2017 in the heart of central Virginia. A grueling 120-mile endurance race begins the morning of June 24 at Riveredge Park in Lynchburg, Virginia and will end at Tucker Park in Goochland, Virginia the following day. The 120-mile race is one of the longest races of its kind on the east coast. Competitors will navigate the James River in kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards, either as solo paddlers or in teams. Designated checkpoints will be setup along the way, offering paddlers opportunities to hydrate and rest during the event.

The 2017 James River Rundown also features a 50-mile race starting June 25 at James River Reeling & Rafting in Scottsville, Virginia, a 25-mile race starting at Columbia Boat Landing in Columbia, Virginia, and a five-mile float starting at Powhatan State Park. All four races will culminate at Goochland County’s Tucker Park for a family-friendly post-race celebration featuring food, beverage, live music, and recreation programming offered by L.L. Bean Outdoor Discovery Schools.

“The James River Rundown showcases the beauty of the Middle James,” said Justin Doyle, Community Conservation Manager for the James River Association. “It’s an opportunity for folks from across Virginia and the United States to explore our wonderful river and support the James River Association.”

“We are proud to host this unique event that attracts paddlers from across the country,” said Bill Street, CEO of the James River Association. “Safety is always a top priority, so there will be plenty of checkpoints and safety boats along the course.”

The James River Rundown is a Waterkeeper Alliance SPLASH Series Event, presented nationally by Toyota benefiting the Upper and Lower James Riverkeepers®. Additional support is provided by Huguenot Trail Rotary Club, L.L. Bean Outdoor Discovery Schools, Mid-Atlantic Paddler’s Association, James River Reeling & Rafting, and RVA Paddlesports.

For more information on the James River Rundown, or to sign up to race or volunteer, visit www.jamesriverrundown.org.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
P-Nats bats break out again in 8-1 win
Generals shut out by TomSox, 3-0
Traffic delays on Route 340 in Page County June 12-16
Former UVA golfer Derek Bard wins Monroe Invitational
Twice as nice: Surging Squirrels sweep doubleheader
Salters homers late for 5-4 Hillcats victory
Bay celebration to showcase farm conservation efforts
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: June 12-16
Pollinator Week is a good time to brush up on pollinators, honeybee health
Wheat tour reveals improved quality and yield potential
Meals on the farm gaining in popularity
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for June 12-16
Shenandoah National Park seeks public input concerning proposed removal
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: June 12-16
JMU Children’s Theatre brings classics from page to stage
Game Notes: Turks host Staunton Braves
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 