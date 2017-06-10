James River Rundown tests paddlers’ endurance

Registration is open for the James River Rundown, a Waterkeeper Alliance SPLASH Series Event, presented nationally by Toyota and benefiting the Upper and Lower James Riverkeepers®.

The James River Rundown is a series of paddle races on the James River scheduled for June 24-25, 2017 in the heart of central Virginia. A grueling 120-mile endurance race begins the morning of June 24 at Riveredge Park in Lynchburg, Virginia and will end at Tucker Park in Goochland, Virginia the following day. The 120-mile race is one of the longest races of its kind on the east coast. Competitors will navigate the James River in kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards, either as solo paddlers or in teams. Designated checkpoints will be setup along the way, offering paddlers opportunities to hydrate and rest during the event.

The 2017 James River Rundown also features a 50-mile race starting June 25 at James River Reeling & Rafting in Scottsville, Virginia, a 25-mile race starting at Columbia Boat Landing in Columbia, Virginia, and a five-mile float starting at Powhatan State Park. All four races will culminate at Goochland County’s Tucker Park for a family-friendly post-race celebration featuring food, beverage, live music, and recreation programming offered by L.L. Bean Outdoor Discovery Schools.

“The James River Rundown showcases the beauty of the Middle James,” said Justin Doyle, Community Conservation Manager for the James River Association. “It’s an opportunity for folks from across Virginia and the United States to explore our wonderful river and support the James River Association.”

“We are proud to host this unique event that attracts paddlers from across the country,” said Bill Street, CEO of the James River Association. “Safety is always a top priority, so there will be plenty of checkpoints and safety boats along the course.”

The James River Rundown is a Waterkeeper Alliance SPLASH Series Event, presented nationally by Toyota benefiting the Upper and Lower James Riverkeepers®. Additional support is provided by Huguenot Trail Rotary Club, L.L. Bean Outdoor Discovery Schools, Mid-Atlantic Paddler’s Association, James River Reeling & Rafting, and RVA Paddlesports.

For more information on the James River Rundown, or to sign up to race or volunteer, visit www.jamesriverrundown.org.