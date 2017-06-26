Isabel Castillo receives national award from Sojourners Faith in Action

Harrisonburg resident Isabel Castillo, Shenandoah Valley Organizer for Virginia Organizing, was recognized as a Movement Honoree on June 22 by Sojourners Faith in Action at the 2017 Healing and Resistance Summit in Washington, D.C. The Summit is a gathering of 300 leaders committed to changing the world through faith and justice.

“Movement Honorees are leaders from diverse streams of the movement for justice,” according to the Summit program. “The exceptional efforts of these individuals help to sustain our collective desire for a more equitable and peaceful world.”

Castillo has been the Shenandoah Valley Organizer since 2013. She holds a Master’s Degree in Conflict Transformation from Eastern Mennonite University.

For her influence towards passage of the national Dream Act, the University of San Francisco previously awarded Isabel an honorary doctorate on behalf of all collegiate undocumented youth.

(Photo attached: Isabel Castillo is pictured with Jim Wallis, president and founder of Sojourners.)

The Summit 2017 took place at the Kellogg Conference Hotel at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C.