Help! I hear a buzzing sound in my hearing aid when I use a mobile phone

Published Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 7:29 am

Some people who wear hearing aids or have implanted hearing devices experience problems with the radio frequency interference caused by mobile phones.

Both hearing aids and cell phones are improving, however, so these problems are occurring less often.

When you are being fitted for a new hearing aid, take your cell phone with you to see if it will work well with the aid.

 

Importance of proper maintenance

Proper maintenance and care will extend the life of your hearing aid.

Make it a habit to:

  • Keep hearing aids away from heat and moisture.
  • Clean hearing aids as instructed. Earwax and ear drainage can damage a hearing aid.
  • Avoid using hairspray or other hair care products while wearing hearing aids.
  • Turn off hearing aids when they are not in use.
  • Replace dead batteries immediately.
  • Keep replacement batteries and small aids away from children and pets.

 

About Hearing Healthcare of Virginia

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia was founded to help members of our community get more from a local hearing care provider. Hearing Healthcare of Virginia continues the tradition of better hearing through education, technology, and customer service.

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia is offering complimentary hearing screenings at its six locations in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia – Charlottesville, Covington, Culpeper, Fishersville, Harrisonburg, and Lexington.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (866) 341-4327.

 

