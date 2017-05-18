 jump to example.com

George Mason announces 2017 Cancun Challenge opponents

Published Thursday, May. 18, 2017, 3:34 pm

Tournament officials for the 2017 Men’s Cancun Challenge have put the initial matchups together for both the Riviera and Mayan Division contests that will be played Nov. 21-22 at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, and the other U.S.-based games of the event.

george masonGeorge Mason will play two games on campus as part of the opening round in Fairfax. Then, the Patriots will take on a pair of opponents in Mexico in contests televised on CBS Sports Network.

Mason kicks off the event on Thursday, November 16, with a contest vs. Binghamton inside EagleBank Arena.

The Patriots then will host head coach Reggie Theus’ Cal State Northridge Matadors on Saturday, November 18.

From there, Mason makes the trek to the Riviera Maya for two games at the Hard Rock Hotel.

The Patriots open the Cancun portion of the event with a contest against Conference USA foe Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs are coached by two members of the Mason family. Head coach Eric Konkol served as an assistant coach for the Patriots from 2002-05 and again from 2007-11. Assistant coach Tony Skinn played three seasons for Mason from 2003-06 and was a key member of the Patriots’ 2005-06 NCAA Final Four squad.

Mason’s game against Louisiana Tech is scheduled for Tuesday, November 21 and will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network. The Patriots will then face either Fresno State or Evansville in a CBS Sports Network game on Wednesday, November 22.

The Cancun Challenge is one of the most unique basketball events held each year. Teams stay and play at the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya; the resort’s convention center ballroom is converted into a basketball arena, providing fans a special close-up view of the games.

Upon arrival, teams and fans are treated to a spectacular all-inclusive rock star vacation with games, practices, unlimited dining and drinks, world class entertainment, and fun all in one location. Previous champions include Vanderbilt (2008), Kentucky (2009), Missouri (2010), Illinois (2011), Wichita State (2012), Wisconsin (2013), Northern Iowa (2014), Maryland (2015) and Purdue (2016).

Located just off the azure waters of the Caribbean Sea, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya offers the ultimate vacation for guests of all ages with both the adults-only and family friendly resort experiences. With a combined 1,264 ultra-posh and lavishly appointed guestrooms boasting balcony, terrace views or new, expansive sky terrace options with picturesque views, hydro tubs in each room, world-class shopping and endless style, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya is nothing short of the ultimate crowd-pleaser.  Complete with expansive outdoor pools and private beach, this all-inclusive escape offers nine world-class restaurants, eight bars and lounges, in addition to 88,915 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting and event space ideal for elegant banquets, themed parties, weddings, concerts, and more.

Seating is limited for this exclusive event, and all fans should book land travel packages through Triple Crown Sports for admission into games in Mexico.  Travel packages are the only way to guarantee admission to games at this time.  For travel package information, contact Sarah Sullivan by phone at 970-672-0533 or by email atsarah@triplecrownsports.com, or visit the website at www.cancunchallenge.net.

The 2017 tournament will mark the 10th year of the men’s Cancun Challenge.  Two champions (Wisconsin, 2013 and Wichita State, 2012) reached the NCAA Final Four that same season.

 

Mexico Games

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Mayan Division

  • Binghamton vs. Montana State
  • Cal State Northridge vs. Southeast Missouri State

Riviera Division

  • George Mason vs. Louisiana Tech (CBS Sports Network)
  • Fresno State vs. Evansville (CBS Sports Network)

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Mayan Division

  • Mayan Third Place
  • Mayan Championship

Riviera Division

  • Riviera Third Place (CBS Sports Network)
  • Riviera Championship (CBS Sports Network)

 

U.S. Games

Monday, Nov. 13

  • Southeast Missouri State at Louisiana Tech
  • CSUN at Fresno State

Thursday, Nov. 16

  • Binghamton at George Mason
  • Southeast Missouri State at Evansville

Saturday, Nov. 18

  • Binghamton at Evansville
  • CSUN at George Mason
  • Montana State at Louisiana Tech

Sunday, Nov. 26

  • Montana State at Fresno State
