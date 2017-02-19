Game Notes: #14 UVA hosts Miami in ACC Monday Night Hoops

No. 14 UVA (18-8, 8-6 ACC) hosts Miami (18-8, 8-6 ACC) on Monday, Feb. 20. Tipoff for the Big Monday contest at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

UVA will retire Malcolm Brogdon’s No. 15 in a pre-game ceremony and fans are advised to be in their seats by 6:40 p.m. Brogdon will also be honored at halftime.

For Openers

UVA has lost three straight games in a season for the first time since January of 2011 and looks to avoid its first four-game losing streak since losing eight straight games in Tony Bennett’s first season at UVA in 2009-10.

The Cavaliers seek their eighth straight season with 11 or more home wins.

As of Feb. 19, UVA, Miami and Syracuse are tied for sixth in the ACC at 8-6.

The Cavaliers rank first nationally in scoring defense at 55.8 ppg.

London Perrantes leads UVA in scoring at 12.6 points per game, marking the lowest scoring average to lead any UVA team in a single season (Malcolm Brogdon 12.7 ppg in 2013-14).

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-Miami game will be televised on ESPN, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.

Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

The Head Coaches

Virginia: Tony Bennett (Green Bay, 1992), 183-80 in eight seasons at UVA and 252-113 in 11 seasons overall

Miami: Jim Larranaga (Providence, 1971), 136-65 in six seasons at Miami and 606-399 in 33 seasons overall

More About Malcolm

Malcolm Brogdon ranks ninth on UVA’s all-time scoring list with 1,809 points. He ranks first in most UVA wins played career (110) and free throw percentage (87.6%), second in games played (136), fifth in minutes played (4,157), seventh in 3-point field goal percentage (36.5%), eighth in 3-pointers (185) and ninth in free throws (422).

Brogdon earned consensus first-team All-America and NABC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2016 after becoming the first player to be named ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. The three-time All-ACC first-team performer earned consensus second-team All-America honors in 2015.

He helped Virginia to four NCAA tournaments, two ACC regular-season titles and one ACC Tournament championship.

The other UVA men’s basketball players whose numbers have been retired are Jeff Lamp (3), Barry Parkhill (40), Ralph Sampson (50), Sean Singletary (44), Bryant Stith (20), Wally Walker (41) and Buzzy Wilkinson (14).

Brogdon, who is averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 assists for the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, competed in the BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend on Feb. 17 in New Orleans.

In The National Rankings

As of Feb. 19, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (55.8 ppg), third in turnovers per game (9.8), 10th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.48), 19th in scoring margin (+11.8), 22nd in field goal percentage defense (39.9%), 24th in fouls per game (16.3) and 34th in field goal percentage (47.8%).

UVA has held four opponents to fewer than 40 points and was the first team in Division I to hold three straight opponents (St. Francis Brooklyn, Yale and Grambling State) to fewer than 40 points in the last 20 years.

UVA was also the first team in ACC history (1953-present) to hold three straight opponents to fewer than 40 points.

The Cavaliers have held 15 of their opponents to 55 or fewer points and seven opponents to 50 or fewer points.

UVA Ranked No. 14/15 in Latest Polls

UVA is ranked No. 14 in the latest AP poll and No. 15 in USA Today Coaches’ poll.

UVA has ranked in the top 15 in 56 of the last 58 polls.

UVA was ranked in top 10 in the preseason rankings (No. 8/7) for the third straight season, matching a school-best from 1981-83.

UVA has been ranked in 60 consecutive AP polls since Feb. 3, 2014.

UVA has finished in the top 10 (No. 3 in 2014 & No. 6 in 2015 and No. 4 in 2016) in the final AP rankings in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1981-83.

All-Time vs. Miami

UVA is 9-11 all-time vs. Miami in the series that began in 1965-66.

The Cavaliers went 2-1 against the Hurricanes last season, including a regular-season win in Charlottesville (66-58) and postseason win in the ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C. (73-68).

UVA is 6-3 against Miami in Charlottesville, including a 5-1 mark at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers have a four-game winning streak against the Hurricanes in Charlottesville.

Head coach Tony Bennett is 6-5 all-time against Miami.

London Perrantes is Virginia’s current career leading scorer against Miami, averaging 14.8 points and 4.9 assists in five career games.

Perrantes tallied his career high of 26 points at Miami during his sophomore season in 2014-15.

Last Time Against The Hurricanes

Two-time All-American Malcolm Brogdon had a game-high 24 points to lead No. 2 seed Virginia to a 73-68 win over No. 3 seed Miami in the ACC Tournament semifinals on March 11, 2016.

London Perrantes scored 11 points, while Marial Shayok came off the bench to add 10 points.

Ja’Quan Newton paced Miami with 19 points.

UVA shot 52 percent from the field and forced 16 Miami turnovers, leading to 19 points.

Virginia out-rebounded Miami, 26-25, and did not trail in the game.

Last Time Out

Justin Jackson scored a game-high 20 points as No. 10 North Carolina handed No. 14 Virginia a 65-41 loss on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Jackson tallied 18 points in the first half as Carolina led 34-22.

The loss was UVA’s worst since a 35-point defeat at Tennessee on Dec. 30, 2013.

UVA had season lows in points, field goals (15) and field goal percentage (27.8%).

Marial Shayok led with 13 points and London Perrantes added 12.

UVA was 2 of 20 from 3-point range and was out-rebounded 44-26.

Hoo Are These Wahoos?

UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is averaging team highs in points (12.6 ppg) and assists (3.8 apg).

Isaiah Wilkins (7.5 ppg & 6.5 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (35) and steals (27).

Devon Hall is averaging 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds, while Marial Shayok is averaging 9.7 points.

Kyle Guy is averaging 7.3 points to top all UVA rookies and Darius Thompson has added 6.2 points per game.

Jack Salt is averaging 3.7 points and 3.8 rebounds, while Ty Jerome, Mamadi Diakite and Jarred Reuter are key role players off the bench.

On The Horizon

No. 14 Virginia plays at NC State on Saturday, Feb. 25 . Tipoff for the ACC contest is set for Noon ET on ESPN.