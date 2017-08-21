 jump to example.com

Financial planning classes at Augusta County Library

Published Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 12:04 am

Starting September 12, the Augusta County Library will be hosting a five-week series of classes on financial planning for adults and young people. This series will feature a Woodforest Bank representative and will cover finance basics like saving for a family and managing money. Classes are non-consecutive, so participants can come to individual classes or to all five in the series.

Augusta County LibraryThe schedule for this Financial Planning series is as follows, starting at 6 P.M. on the following Tuesdays:

September 12: Budgeting
September 19: Smart Spending
September 26: Borrowing and Credit
October 3: Current Financial Situation
October 10: Banking, Savings, and Taxes

For additional information, contact the Augusta County Library at 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354 or visit www.AugustaCountyLibrary.org. The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Highway in Fishersville.

For more information about Woodforest Bank, please visit www.woodforest.com.

