Donors gave nearly $120,000 to Virginia Tech crowdfunded projects

Nearly two dozen initiatives will benefit from the generosity of donors who supported projects highlighted this semester on Jump, Virginia Tech’s crowdfunding platform.

More than 1,300 donors provided nearly $120,000, combined, to the 23 causes featured during the fall 2017 term. It was a substantial increase from the roughly $21,000 raised during the spring semester of 2017, when Jump debuted with four projects.

Jump allows students and faculty to maximize their fundraising efforts by providing resources and support to campaigns that are approved by a crowdfunding project selection committee. The generosity of this fall’s Jump donors will help to back a wide range of research, education, and public-service projects.

Thanks to 80 donations, VT Engage, the university’s service-learning and civic-engagement center led the by the Division of Student Affairs, exceeded its goal by raising $3,514 for the Campus Kitchen program, in which student volunteers redirect quality, unserved food from Dining Services to local hunger relief agencies.

Video: https://youtu.be/p5Bd-8zfCVM