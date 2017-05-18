 jump to example.com

Dominion Energy offers tips to avoid risk of electric shock

Published Thursday, May. 18, 2017, 7:35 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Since 2014, Dominion Energy has received nearly 100 reports of homeowners, private contractors and individuals accidentally coming into contact with electrical lines at a home or business. Every incident was preventable with proper knowledge about the risk of electric shock.

dominion energy“Each year, we receive dozens of reports of home improvement contractors accidentally putting a ladder into a power line while they are replacing siding or a homeowner coming into contact with a power line while power washing or painting their home’s exterior,” said Rob Locke, director of safety & training at Dominion Energy. “What we find in these cases is that these types of accidents are absolutely preventable and we want to ensure that our customers know how to stay safe around electrical equipment.”

Contact with an overhead power line can cause serious injury or death, but you can easily prevent accidental contact with one. Watch a video about ladder safety here and remember:

  • Look up, down, and all around for power lines before using a ladder; they may be hidden behind tree branches.
  • Keep all ladders and tools in the safe zone—at least 10 feet from power lines. Make sure that if your ladder or tool were to fall, it would not contact a power line or electrical equipment.
  • Remember that tree branches near power lines can conduct electricity, especially when wet. Never lean against a tree or tree branch that is near or in contact with a power line.
  • Don’t count on a wooden ladder to protect you—wood can still conduct electricity, especially if it’s wet.
  • When you’re on a ladder, your balance and control are limited. Be careful if you are handling or working near pipes, conduits, gutters, antennas or other long objects.

“If you’re doing work at your home or business, Dominion Energy offers a free service to temporary relocate the service drop power line that feeds your house,” Locke said. “Just call us at 866-DOM-HELP and let us know a few days in advance so that we can send a serviceman out to safely move the wire out of your work space.”

Homeowners, contractors, parents, teachers, first responders and customers are encouraged to visit our electrical safety resources page: dominionenergy.com/safety/electric-safety.

 

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is one of the nation’s largest producers and transporters of energy, with a portfolio of approximately 26,200 megawatts of generation, 15,000 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering and storage pipeline, and 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines. Dominion operates one of the nation’s largest natural gas storage systems with 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity and serves more than 6 million utility and retail energy customers. For more information about Dominion, visit the company’s website at www.DominionEnergy.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Red, white and blue farm trail event to benefit local disabled vets
VDOT repaving 400 miles of roads in Central Virginia
Warner, Kaine bill granting federal recognition to Virginia Indian tribes gains momentum
PaperWritingHelp.net: Affordable professional paper help online from the best experts
Sens. Warner, Blunt lead coalition to reintroduce infrastructure legislation
No. 9 Virginia concludes regular season at Georgia Tech
Senate Intel leaders comment on appointment of special counsel
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Pollen Season Stinks!
McAuliffe announces 2017 Governor’s Awards for Public Service
VMI Keydets play host to ETSU in crucial weekend series
Putin’s epic Trump troll
McAuliffe signs bill preserving historic black cemeteries
Hartson’s seven innings, powerful offense equal 9-5 Hillcats win
Squirrels fall short in series finale
Nearly 1,400 Virginia farms designated Century Farms
Huffstetler calls for independent commission to investigate Trump, Russia
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 