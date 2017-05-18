Dominion Energy offers tips to avoid risk of electric shock

Since 2014, Dominion Energy has received nearly 100 reports of homeowners, private contractors and individuals accidentally coming into contact with electrical lines at a home or business. Every incident was preventable with proper knowledge about the risk of electric shock.

“Each year, we receive dozens of reports of home improvement contractors accidentally putting a ladder into a power line while they are replacing siding or a homeowner coming into contact with a power line while power washing or painting their home’s exterior,” said Rob Locke, director of safety & training at Dominion Energy. “What we find in these cases is that these types of accidents are absolutely preventable and we want to ensure that our customers know how to stay safe around electrical equipment.”

Contact with an overhead power line can cause serious injury or death, but you can easily prevent accidental contact with one. Watch a video about ladder safety here and remember:

Look up, down, and all around for power lines before using a ladder; they may be hidden behind tree branches.

Keep all ladders and tools in the safe zone—at least 10 feet from power lines. Make sure that if your ladder or tool were to fall, it would not contact a power line or electrical equipment.

Remember that tree branches near power lines can conduct electricity, especially when wet. Never lean against a tree or tree branch that is near or in contact with a power line.

Don’t count on a wooden ladder to protect you—wood can still conduct electricity, especially if it’s wet.

When you’re on a ladder, your balance and control are limited. Be careful if you are handling or working near pipes, conduits, gutters, antennas or other long objects.

“If you’re doing work at your home or business, Dominion Energy offers a free service to temporary relocate the service drop power line that feeds your house,” Locke said. “Just call us at 866-DOM-HELP and let us know a few days in advance so that we can send a serviceman out to safely move the wire out of your work space.”

Homeowners, contractors, parents, teachers, first responders and customers are encouraged to visit our electrical safety resources page: dominionenergy.com/ safety/electric-safety.

