Changes in traffic pattern, congestion possible during Lock’n Music Festival
Published Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, 12:00 am
Motorists should be alert to possible changes in traffic pattern and congestion when the Lockn’ Music Festival returns to Nelson County later this month.
Now in its fifth year, the festival will bring a number of visitors to the region. As a result, heavier than normal traffic may occur from Wednesday evening, August 23 through midday Monday, August 28.
Due to anticipated traffic, several traffic impacts are expected. These impacts will be evaluated based upon traffic volume and adjustments made. Signs and other traffic control devices will be used to alert motorists to any changes. Possible impacts include:
- Closure of crossover on US 29 at Oak Ridge Road (Route 653) and first crossover north of Oak Ridge Road from Wednesday evening through Monday afternoon
- Closure of crossovers on US 29 from Oak Ridge Road south to U-turn on Thursday only
- U-turn moved northward on US 29 and crossovers closed from U-turn to Oak Ridge Road, Fridaythrough Sunday
- Additional traffic on Arrington and Variety Mills Road (Route 655), Diggs Mountain Road (Route 668), Front Street (Route 29 Business), James River Road (Route 56), Oak Ridge Road (Route 653), and Wilson Road (Route 653)
Up-to-date information will be available on Virginia 511 by calling 511, using the mobile app or visiting www.511Virginia.org. Updates are also available through Lockn’ sources.
