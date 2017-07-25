Augusta Health holds info session on resources for deaf, hard of hearing community

Over the past several months, Augusta Health has worked with members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing community (and their families) to improve communication with this population of patients.

An information session scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Augusta Community Care Building Meeting Room #3 will present a summary of the resources available, as well as provide demonstrations of some of them.

Demonstrations will include: