Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigates online chatter about Buffalo Gap High School

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has determined that apparent online threats directed against Buffalo Gap High School originally posted over the weekend were unfounded.

The first complaint was communicated to the sheriff’s office on Saturday after a post on a local media outlet Facebook page. Contact was made with the author, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Early Monday morning, more reports were communicated to the sheriff’s office to the effect that there had been additional social media posts referencing something to happen at Buffalo Gap High School that seemed threatening in nature.

Deputies determined after a lengthy review of the posts that the second line of social media activity was related to the original post made on Saturday.

Additional deputies were posted at select schools early Monday morning to give the students and staff assurance that everything was fine.





