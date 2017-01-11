Albemarle County Fire Rescue hosting volunteer recruiting events

This Saturday, Albemarle County Fire Rescue is hosting open houses at all fire-rescue stations throughout the county.

Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy some hot chocolate, meet their local firefighters and EMTs, see the apparatus, have tours of the stations, and sign up to volunteer.

Both operational and administrative volunteers are needed.

The event is from 11AM to 1PM at all stations countywide.

Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad

East Rivanna Volunteer Fire Company

North Garden Volunteer Fire Department

Earlysville Volunteer Fire Company

Crozet Volunteer Fire Department

Western Albemarle Rescue Squad

Stony Point Volunteer Fire Company

Scottsville Rescue Squad

Scottsville Volunteer Fire Department

Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department

Rescue 8

Monticello Fire/Rescue

Hollymead Fire/Rescue

Ivy Fire/Rescue