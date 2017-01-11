Albemarle County Fire Rescue hosting volunteer recruiting events
This Saturday, Albemarle County Fire Rescue is hosting open houses at all fire-rescue stations throughout the county.
Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy some hot chocolate, meet their local firefighters and EMTs, see the apparatus, have tours of the stations, and sign up to volunteer.
Both operational and administrative volunteers are needed.
The event is from 11AM to 1PM at all stations countywide.
- Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad
- East Rivanna Volunteer Fire Company
- North Garden Volunteer Fire Department
- Earlysville Volunteer Fire Company
- Crozet Volunteer Fire Department
- Western Albemarle Rescue Squad
- Stony Point Volunteer Fire Company
- Scottsville Rescue Squad
- Scottsville Volunteer Fire Department
- Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department
- Rescue 8
- Monticello Fire/Rescue
- Hollymead Fire/Rescue
- Ivy Fire/Rescue
