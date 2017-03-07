 jump to example.com

Albemarle County community celebrates groundbreaking for new Pantops Station 16

Published Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2017, 11:19 am

Albemarle County government officials joined community stakeholders Tuesday at the official groundbreaking ceremony for the new Pantops Station 16.

The ceremony took place at the future site of the new station, 656 Peter Jefferson Parkway. The program included remarks by Norman Dill, Vice Chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors; Doug Walker, Albemarle County Interim County Executive; Dan Eggleston, Albemarle County Fire Rescue Chief; and Jonathan Davis of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

County Fire Rescue has identified the Pantops area as a priority for improved services as a result strong residential and commercial growth over the past several years. The Pantops area has a high volume of calls for service relative to population, largely driven by demographics – with over 600 dwelling units of progressive care, assisted living, and independent living, over a quarter of Pantops residents are over the age of 65. When calls for service originating from the Pantops area are received, crews from East Rivanna Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments respond. Due to long travel distance, and despite Pantops’ urban location, current response times to the Pantops area do not meet Fire Rescue’s urban response time goal of an average of five minutes.

To begin to address this, in 2013 Fire Rescue received funding from the Board of Supervisors for three EMS positions to staff an ambulance at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital during daytime hours. Pantops Station 16 will provide a permanent home for the existing daytime ambulance service at Pantops to better meet the needs of staff to respond to calls for service, and allow for future expansion of services.

“Pantops Station 16 will be a true amenity for the Pantops Community,” said Dan Eggleston, Albemarle County Fire Rescue Chief. “The on-site provision of Emergency Medical Services offered at the new station will bring significant benefits to our residents and businesses.”

Pantops Station 16 will be a 9,880 SF facility with three apparatus bays (two for fire engines or rescue vehicles and one for an ambulance or small rescue vehicle) and support facilities to accommodate 13 personnel, including office, training, equipment, and bunk space. The project was designed during 2016 with input from Fire Rescue personnel. Construction is expected to run from March 2017 thru March 2018.

To ensure the project’s success, the Board of Supervisors directed the creation of a work group comprised of community representatives to develop the mission and vision for a station embedded in the community through intentional partnerships.

Land for the station was generously donated land by Anne Worrell.

